International Beer Day 2021 is on August 6 and it's time to raise a chilled toast to your health as we get you some mind-boggling health benefits of beer. Having beer in moderation can help you lose weight, minimise the risk of cancer, help boost mental health and many more things. Not like you need convincing, but what would be better than science having your back when it’s about drinking beer. Here are seven healthy, science-backed reasons to have this alcoholic bubbly.

1. Beer reduces the risk of developing kidney stones

Beer is 90 percent water and water is the most powerful tool for the prevention of kidney stones. Beer contains potassium and magnesium which further reduces the risk of kidney stones by 40 percent.

2. Beer helps cure Insomnia

After a mug of beer, you actually sleep well and that’s because it contains Lactoflavin and nicotinic acid which helps promote sleep.

3. Beer delays ageing and has positive effects on skin and hair

Increasing the levels of Vitamin E, beer helps keep the skin healthy and also slows down the ageing process. The Hops and malt in beer promote healthy growth of hair.

4. Beer minimizes the risk of diabetes

According to a study conducted by Harvard, people who increased the consumption of alcohol reduced the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

5. Beer helps in losing weight and cholesterol

According to a study by Oregon State University, a chemical flavonoid named xanthohumol helps reduce weight and cholesterol levels.

6. Beer is good for the heart

Beer has a thinning effect on the blood which reduces the chances of forming a clot, therefore it avoids any kind of blockage in the coronary artery.

7. Beer can help boost mental health

Drinking beer increases the amount of dopamine in the brain which can make you feel calmer and relaxed.

Therefore, it's not necessary to say NO to beer, but have it in moderation and reap the best benefits out of it. Order a bucket of beer and enjoy International Beer Day 2021 with your loved ones, but don’t forget to maintain social distancing!

