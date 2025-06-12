On June 21, people from all across the globe will celebrate this significant day, which is known as the International Day of Yoga. Well, celebrating the International Day of Yoga is so important because it gives everyone a gentle reminder. International Day of Yoga aims to tell people about the power of this ancient practice, which helps bring balance, peace, and wellness into their lives. Doing yoga is more than just moving your body while doing physical exercise. Yoga helps connect your body, mind, and soul. At the same time, when we are talking about yoga, if you're someone who deals with extreme cramp pain during your periods, we have gathered a list of yoga asanas that you must try to get rid of the pain naturally. International Yoga Day 2025 Quotes: Share Messages and Inspirational Sayings To Inspire Your Yoga Practice and Follow a Healthy Lifestyle.

Moreover, people worldwide practice yoga on this special International Day of Yoga 2025. They also embrace yoga's health benefits, like better flexibility, less stress, better breathing, and inner calmness. International Yoga Day 2025: What Are the Benefits of Yoga? 5 Asanas To Beat Stress Naturally and Keep Yourself Healthy (Watch Videos).

Balasana

Balasana yoga asana helps relieve tension in your lower back and stretches your pelvic muscles. This enables you to relax more by naturally activating your parasympathetic nervous system.

Watch Video of Balasana Yoga Asana:

Supta Baddha Konasana

Next is Supta Baddha Konasana. This yoga asana helps open the pelvic area easily, enhancing blood flow to the reproductive organs and calming the nervous system.

Watch Video of Supta Baddha Konasana Yoga Asana:

Viparita Karani

Third is Viparita Karani; doing this yoga pose helps in improving your blood circulation to the pelvic area. Not only that, but Viparita Karani also helps reduce your back and hip pain and eliminates stress.

Watch Video of Viparita Karani Yoga Asana:

Setu Bandha Sarvangasana

The fourth one is Setu Bandha Sarvangasana yoga asana, which is so easy to do. Do you know that Setu Bandha Sarvangasana helps strengthen your lower back? This asana also gives your back more relief and removes pelvic discomfort.

Watch Video of Setu Bandha Sarvangasana Yoga Asana:

Baddha Konasana

Last is Baddha Konasana; this yoga asana helps open your pelvic and hip areas by eliminating tension. Doing Baddha Konasana even helps in imporving your blood flow.

Watch Video of Baddha Konasana Yoga Asana:

So, on International Day of Yoga 2025, you must pledge to practice yoga daily, no matter what. Even just a few minutes of yoga can change your life completely.

(Disclaimer: This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

