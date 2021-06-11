There’s no doubt that Bollywood celebrities love to practise Yoga. And among all the Bollywood leading ladies, Jacqueline Fernandez is one such star who almost swears by Yoga. She performs all the Yoga postures with utmost perfection. Time and again, the gorgeous actress gives us major fitness goals by sharing her Yoga posts. Jacqueline is undoubtedly a fitness enthusiast; the way she performs Yoga poses, it seems like it is a cakewalk for her. And we all should also remember that Yoga is extremely beneficial for our physical, as well as mental health.

Every year, International Yoga Day is celebrated on June 21 to raise awareness about the importance of Yoga. It is an ancient form of exercise. Several people around the world practise Yoga nowadays to keep themselves fit and healthy. Similarly, Jacqueline Fernandez also takes pride in celebrating International Yoga Day. Although, she inspires us daily by performing various Yoga poses. She also loves to give her fans lesson on practising Yoga poses the perfect way. Now, here we have compiled a few best Yoga poses videos and pictures of Jacqueline which proves she is a true Yoga lover. Take a look:

Headstand

Surya Namaskar

Stretching

Handstand

Handstand Clock

These Yoga poses aren’t easy to learn but you have to start and then take it to the next level. Just keep practising these Yoga asanas daily and we are certain that within few days you can surely perform the postures perfectly like Jacqueline. Do let us know in the comment section if these Yoga poses motivated you to start practising Yoga from International Yoga Day 2021.

