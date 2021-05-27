7 Days 3 Ways: Your Complete Mind, Food And Body Makeover guide was developed by Joe Oniwor and designed to start you on the path to eating healthier, working out smarter, and seeing results in your body as well as your mind in only seven days!

This comprehensive guide provides a plan and tools to help you start achieving your goals. The guide includes:

7-day mindset journal that gives you laser-sharp focus on your goals, keeps your motivation high, and builds healthy daily habits.

7-day weight loss meal plan that will have you eating healthier without starving yourself or avoiding the foods you love.

7-day complete fitness guide that gives you confidence in the gym and works your entire body through simple but effective training exercises.

Joe Oniwor developed this guide and the JO Coaching method as a result of the severe health issues his mother encountered due to her weight. At that point, he knew he couldn’t just sit and watch not just his mother but all women waste the best years of their life struggling with weight issues, painful joints, fatigue, and health problems such as high blood pressure and heart disease.

One of Joe’s clients Susan had the following to say about his program: “What a journey it has been. I started a year ago frustrated, overweight, and feeling old. The mental and physical transformation has helped me physically and spiritually. I am so grateful for this opportunity to work with you. That being said, I guess this has been more than a fitness journey. I have learned more about my dreams, what makes me happy, my character, my heart, and my strength. So thank you.”

Joseph Oniwor, the founder of JO Coaching is a former college athlete and pro arena football player with over 28 years of experience in the fitness industry. Joe is an ACE-Certified Personal Trainer and Fitness Nutrition Specialist and has been training clients for over 16 years. At its core, the JOC mission is all about love.

The JOC Method is a combination of nutrition advice, fitness training, and life coaching developed specifically to empower women over the ages of 48 to feel stronger, fitter, and more beautiful–both inside and out.