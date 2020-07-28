It's summertime and the heat is already a little unbearable. With COVID-19 restricting movements of people in many countries, going to the beach is not advised. While you may not be allowed to go out, why some get some chill indoors? If the summers are making you gobble ice cubes, we would suggest you add a little flavour to it. And some here we bring a list of summer drinks and smoothies that will cool down your body completely. Also, your kids are surely going to be in love with these flavours and maybe ask for some more. As summer calls for lemonade, we bring to you some variants with some seasonal berries to quench your thirst. Indian-Summer Traditional Drink Recipes Popular in Different States of India to Beat the Heat this Season.

Don't let the summer take away your spirit, add some personal flavours to make it extra special for you and your family. You can also arrange a little summer picnic in your backyard and get buckets of these drinks and show off your new culinary skills. From strawberry colada smoothie to the evergreen virgin mojito, here go the drinks to make this summer extra special. Summer 2020: Here Are 7 Summer Drinks to Try in This Scorching Heat!

1. Watermelon Lemonade

There is nothing more refreshing than a watermelon in the summer. Easy to make, watermelon lemonade is the perfect mix of sweetness that can be had during this sweltering heat. A pinch of lemon and salt, and your drink is ready! You can also refrigeration some water lemon juice in cubes and add them to the drink.

2. Popsicle Punch

Stir together soda, lemonade, strawberries, and mangoes. Place slices of strawberry and mangoes on the sides of your glass to finish the look of the drink. But not before putting in a popsicle instead of ice cubs for the final touch. You can add or reduce the number of fruits according to your availability at home.

3. Strawberry Colada Smoothie

Pina Coladas are one of the favourite drinks during summer, so why not add some strawberries which are abundantly available during this season. Blend banana, coconut Greek yoghurt and coconut milk along with it. Put in a straw and your drink is ready to sip.

4. Lemon Drop Cream Soda

When life gives you lemons, you can also make lemon drop cream soda from it! this is made with cream soda, vanilla syrup and sugar. You can also opt for lemon syrup and lemon juice instead of vanilla bean. Add ice cream to make floats and sip it from a straw.

5. Iced Tea

You can make white iced tea with herbs like rosemary, lavender or mint. Mix white tea bags in four cups of boiling water and bring one cup of water to boil. A spring of tarragon will add better taste to the drink.

6. Virgin Mojito

The classic mojito is irreplaceable. This summer drown your worries in a good mix of lemon, mint and some soda. You can add some berries or apples to munch on in between.

7. Coconut Water Lemonade

Coconut water in itself is known for its nutritional benefits and ability to instantly cheer you up. Mix fresh lemon juice, sugar and some happiness and feel a little tropical.

We hope these drinks elevate your spirit in this heatwave. It is also important to drink water during exhausting weather to keep oneself from dehydrating. Add some of your favourite fruits, berries and flavours for a cooler summer.

