Madonna Defies Social Distancing Rules After Testing Positive for Coronavirus Antibodies: Are You Immune to COVID-19 if Your Body Develops the Antibodies to Fight the Infection?

Madonna has been defying social distancing rules after she shared a video claiming that she has coronavirus antibodies. A positive antibody test specifies that a person was likely infected with the virus that causes COVID-19. However, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, it is still not sure whether a positive antibody test would mean that the person would be immune from becoming infected again. Can you go out if you are tested postivive for COVID-19 antibodies? Here is what we know so far.

What Does it Mean to Test Positive for Coronavirus Antibodies?

Antibody tests are different from the other tests being used worldwide to see if someone has the COVID-19 virus in the system. The antibody tests are designed to check if a person has detectable antibodies in their blood. The test identifies if a person already had COVID-19, but the infection has been cleared by the immune system. Put simply, if you are tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies, it means that you will have resistance when you come in contact with a positive person. Coronavirus Outbreak: When to Call a Doctor and How To Get Tested For COVID-19?

Once Tested Positive for Antibodies, Can an Individual Get the Virus Again?

There has been a lot of confusion around whether a person will develop immunity to the virus. While many scientists believe that it is unlikely to catch the virus again, there can be a resurgence of symptoms from the original infection. It is the same virus triggering the symptoms because you have not completely cleared it. Coronavirus Antibody Test: How Accurate Are The COVID-19 Rapid Antibody Tests and Where Can You Get It Done?

Should You Self Isolate if You Have the Antibodies?

If you have the antibodies, you will not necessarily have to quarantine for 14 days or self-isolate. The antibody test will determine if you have cleared the virus and that will help track how the virus is passing in populations. The test is key in helping the government in making decisions around when they can lift some of the restrictions. Madonna Attends Steven Klein's Birthday Party After Claiming She Tested Positive for COVID-19 Antibodies.

Antibodies are proteins that help fight off infections, and CDC advises that tests should not be the only way to diagnose if you are down with COVID-19. Madonna has stirred a controversy over her latest post. Rather than believing in everything that celebs do, the best thing to do is to follow your doctor’s guidelines to prevent the spread of the infection.