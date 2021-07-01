Emotional abuse can be harder to spot because it doesn’t leave a bruise.🛠

When life hits you hard and you fall down, and if you don’t fight back against this “life”, it will keep you down permanently. Its not about how hard you get hit in “life” but its about getting hit and keep moving forward, nothing, no one will hit harder then this thing called “life”. How much you could absorb and fight back till the end of your “life”. Never let this get the best of you.

Violence in relationships occurs when one person feels entitled to power and control over their partner and chooses to use abuse to gain and maintain that control. In relationships where domestic violence exists, violence is not equal. Even if the victim fights back or instigates violence in an effort to diffuse a situation. There is always one person who is the primary, constant source of power, control, and abuse in the relationship.

It can be subtle, covert, and manipulative. It chips away at the victim’s self-esteem, and they begin to doubt their perceptions and reality. It is a vicious cycle that many, unfortunately, never escape.”

Our relationships actually change our brain chemistry and we become conditioned to respond to our partners, The victim is used to the roller coaster ride.”

“It takes great activation to get off that addiction — literally like getting sober — and understand the value of stability.”

☝️So what should you do if you think you’re being emotionally abused?

🌟First, remember that you didn’t do anything wrong.

🌟You did not do anything to deserve this.

🌟It’s not your fault that someone is mistreating you. It’s never your fault. Nobody deserves to be insulted, berated, shamed, or abused.

🌟It’s OK if you aren’t ready to leave immediately, but ask yourself why you aren’t

Sometimes, the idea of leaving is too overwhelming that it prevents victims of emotional abuse from actually reaching out for help.

Know that no one is going to make you do something you don’t want to do. It’s ultimately your choice🙌