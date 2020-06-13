What is Gaslighting? Know About This Form of Psychological Abuse and How it Affects an Individual

Gaslighting is a technique of human behaviour that involves psychologically manipulating the other person. The person who does this is called a gaslighter and often has a single victim. It presents a false reality to the victim after which they start casting doubt on themselves. It is a form of emotional abuse often seen in relationships and it is not easy to figure it out. The word even made it to the list of Oxford's Words of the Year 2018. Let us know more about it and how it can affect an individual.

The word originates after a Hollywood film by the name Gas Light. In the plot, the husband attempts to convince his wife and others that she is insane. He starts manipulating small elements of their environment and insisting that she is mistaken, making her feel delusional. It makes the woman doubt her own perceptions. Since the 1970s, the term gaslighting became a part of psychoanalytic literature. Emotional Abuse: How to Recognise the Signs and Cope with an Abusive Relationship.

How Does Gaslighting Affect an Individual?

As per psychologists, a constant gaslighting experience can damage someone's mental health permanently. The problem with this kind of manipulation is, it is very difficult to spot and does not come across. A person who has been a victim of a gaslighter will have low self-esteem, have trouble making simple decisions, high self-doubt, confused about why are you so miserable among other things. The self-esteem hits so low, that the victim becomes dependent on the abuser for support. Gaslighting Results in Daughter's Death, Mother Launches Website Raising Awareness on Psychological Torment.

There is constant anxiousness about whatever you do. You always question your actions and keep apologizing. You feel there is something wrong but don't understand why. You try and defend your partner's behaviour. At the same time, there is a feeling of hopelessness. The way to identify your gaslighter is if you are constantly being undermined by them. A different reality is being portrayed so that you start to question your own sanity.

Since it is difficult to realise the kind of manipulative abuse, it becomes more difficult to deal with it. A gaslighter is a person who is very close to you, so you do not doubt them but need their support. Often the people who are acting as a gaslighter have a narcissistic behaviour trait and even they are unaware of what or how they are doing it. If you are experiencing any of the following traits mentioned, it is best to consult a therapist.

