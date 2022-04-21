National Banana Day is a day to celebrate the fruit banana in different ways. It is celebrated every year on April 20. Banana is the only fruit worth celebrating. It can be used for making a refreshing dish, raw bananas can be used for making snacks and a whole meal dish and they can also be used for making some delicious recipes. Bananas are not just known for their taste, but also for their amazing benefits on one’s health. As you celebrate National Banana Day 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated some health benefits of bananas that you must know. From Smooth Digestion to Strong Heart, Here Are Five Health Benefits of This Delicious Fruit

May improve blood sugar levels

Though bananas have a high carb content, even then they won’t cause major spikes in the blood sugar levels in healthy individuals. While people with diabetes can enjoy bananas, they should avoid having a large portion of the same. National Banana Day 2022: From Banana Shake to Banana Bread, 5 Recipes To Enjoy Banana as a Dessert.

May support heart health

Bananas are a great source of potassium and potassium is a mineral that is vital for heart health. A potassium-rich diet can help one to lower blood pressure. Banana also contains some amount of magnesium. The deficiency of magnesium in a human being can be linked to an increased risk of heart disease, elevated blood pressure and high levels of fats in the blood.

May improve kidney health

Because bananas are a great dietary source of potassium, they can really help you keep your kidneys healthy. But the people in the late stages of kidney disease and who are on dialysis must restrict their potassium intake.

May support exercise recovery

During exercise when one sweats, they generally lose electrolytes. Fuelling your body with potassium and magnesium with bananas may help in reducing muscle cramps and soreness.

Bananas are full of antioxidants

Just like other fruits and vegetables, bananas are also rich in antioxidants. Antioxidants are linked to many health benefits like reduced risk of heart disease and degenerative illness.

Bananas help you feel fuller, recover after a workout, keep you away from heart disease and May support weight loss. It is indeed a wonder fruit with not just good taste but also numerous health benefits. Enjoy the fruit on the National Banana Day 2022 and reap the best health benefits from it.

Wishing everyone Happy National Banana Day 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2022 07:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).