National Banana Day is celebrated every year on the third Wednesday of April. This year it will be observed on April 20. Banana is a universal fruit that can be used in making snacks, main course dishes and desserts. Every dish, it gives a different unique flavour that is loved by almost everyone. As you celebrate National Banana Day 2022, we at LatestLY, have a curated list of desserts that you can make with bananas to enjoy the day. Got Ripe Bananas? Here are Genius Ways to Use Them Apart from Putting Them in Your Smoothies

Banana Shake

One of the most common yet tasty desserts that can be made with bananas is a banana shake. It can be made with regular milk as well as coconut milk. Nowadays many people have been adopting veganism, for that, coconut milk is a good option to enjoy the banana shake.

Banana mousse

This dessert gives the best taste of banana fruit in a recipe. It is an easy and quick no-cook recipe.

Banana mango milkshake

Banana mango milkshake is a very refreshing dessert for kids and for people who are in bodybuilding and need extra energy. The combination of banana and mango makes it a very healthy drink for everyone.

Banana pudding cake

Banana pudding cake is a delicious and mouth melting dessert which is almost everyone’s favourite. Many people enjoy this dish as a breakfast.

Banana crumb cake

With the delicious tastes of honey, cinnamon and toasted coconut, banana crumb cake is a scrumptious dessert. It is crunchy yet mouth melting. You'll Never See Bananas in the Same Way Again After Checking These Hilarious Posts!

National Banana Day is a day to celebrate bananas in every form. It can be a drink, snack, meal or dessert. Wishing everyone Happy National Banana Day 2022!

