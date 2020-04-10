National Siblings Day 2020: These Science-Backed Ways Siblings Make You Happier and Healthier Proves that Blood Is Thicker Than Water!

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Taimur Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

No matter how much your brother or your sister teases you, sibling relationships are one of the most deep-rooted bonds you will have in your lifetime. For those of us who are lucky to have siblings, know that having them around is a great source of support strength and joy. Siblings make childhood more colourful; they are the best roommate and companion one can ever ask for! Need we say more? We winded down a list of science-backed benefits of having siblings which go on to prove that blood is indeed thicker than water.

1. Siblings Make You A Better Person

Siblings make you more likeable by others. Yes, you heard that right! You develop the values of compassion, empathy and sharing when you grow up with your siblings. Many studies have stated that having siblings can make you more compassionate and selfless towards others.

2. Siblings Make You Happier

We do not have to tell you that siblings are extremely fun companions. Growing in a household full of kids is more fun than growing up alone. A Swedish study suggested that sibling relationships can make you happier, even in the later years of life. So, basically if you are on your death bed around them, you will die laughing.

3. Having Siblings Reduce the Risk of Allergies

You may not have heard this, but siblings have a huge role to play in your immunity. Many studies have pointed towards a correlation between having siblings and reduced instances of allergies and asthma. According to a recent study, babies whose mothers have previously been pregnant, have a more robust immune system. So, if you are the younger sibling, you are definitely in luck!

4. Siblings Promote Good Mental Health

Having a supportive relationship with your sibling can be good for your mental health. Yes, they always keep you happy and in the best of your spirits but your younger or elder, sisters and brothers also prevent you from feeling isolated and guilty.

5. Siblings Make You More Goal-Oriented

Those sibling fights are good for your health. Having a sibling makes you likelier to achieve goals. Elder siblings become more inclined towards learning, and younger ones work towards winning. It's a total win-win situation!

So, thank your sibling for making your life oh-so-wonderful and give them a big hug today. Also, do not forget to thank your parents for having them in your life.