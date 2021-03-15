The COVID-19 epidemic has once again highlighted the importance of vaccination. More than 26 lakh people have lost their lives due to Coronavirus all over the world. Amid the pandemic, National Immunization Day will be observed in India on March 16. While at present the COVID-19 vaccination drive is going on in India amongst other countries of the world, it becomes a great time to discuss the importance and facts of vaccination and vaccines. National Immunization Day was first observed on March 16, 1995. On this day, the first dose of polio vaccine was given orally in India in the year 1995. The battle to eradicate polio from India was launched by the government through the Pulse Polio campaign. COVID-19 Vaccination Drive: MBBS Student in Mumbai Tests Positive for Coronavirus After Getting Both the Doses of Covishield Vaccine.

Under this comprehensive program, 2 drops of the polio vaccine were given to all children under 5 years of age. Ever since the incidence of polio gradually decreased and eventually stalled. In 2014, India was declared a polio-free country which highlights the importance of vaccination for all the people of the world.

Facts About Vaccines and Vaccination

Edward Jenner is considered the founder of vaccinology in the West in 1796 after he inoculated a 13 year-old-boy with vaccinia virus (cowpox)

Vaccines are manufactured using several processes. They contain living viruses that are made debilitated (weakened or malformed so that they do not cause disease)

Immunization through vaccination is the safest way to protect against disease. Combined vaccines are safe and beneficial.

There is no link between vaccines and autism. There is no scientific evidence to link the MMR vaccine with autism or autistic disorders.

If we stop vaccination, deadly diseases will return.

Especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone has realized the importance of the vaccine. The vaccine is the most effective way to prevent fatal and dangerous diseases. Today, due to the widespread vaccination campaign across the world, highly infectious and dangerous diseases such as smallpox, measles, tetanus have been eradicated. According to the World Health Organization, every year 2-3 million lives are saved through vaccination.

