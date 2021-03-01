Mumbai, March 1: A student in the final of MBBS in Mumbai's Sion Hospital who was administered with Covishield during the ongoing vaccination drive against coronavirus reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. As per reports, the 21-year-old had developed symptoms of viral infection and has been admitted to the Seven Hills Hospital after testing positive for coronavirus. While several of his batch mates have been quarantined.

Dr Mohan Joshi, dean at Sion hospital while speaking to the Indian Express told they had come across some cases where health workers got infected after the vaccination. “That is because they got infected before the body could generate immunity. Even after getting vaccinated, we are advising staff to follow all COVID-19 safety protocols,” said Joshi. Volunteer Anil Vij Tests Positive After Taking Trial Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine Covaxin; Here's Why It Is Not a 'FAILURE.'

In a similar incident in January this year, four doctors working in a COVID-19 hospital in Karnataka's Chamarajanagara had also tested positive for coronavirus weeks after getting the vaccine. As per reports, two of them were administered with Bharat Biotech's Covaxin while the remaining with Covishield. COVID-19 Vaccination in Israel: Over 12,000 People Test Positive After Getting Pfizer Vaccine; Health Ministry Clarifies.

Covishield, the COVID-19 vaccine, has been jointly developed by the AstraZeneca and University of Oxford. In India it is being manufactured by Pune based Serum Institute. It was the first vaccine to be approved by the Indian government. WHO has also cleared the vaccine for global use.

