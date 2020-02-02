Rheumatoid Awareness Day 2020: Symptoms of Rheumatoid Arthritis and Tips to Prevent the Autoimmune Disease

Arthritis (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Rheumatoid Awareness day is observed every year on February 2. The burden of the autoimmune disease is growing and currently, an estimated 7 million Indians are affected by Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA). RA doesn't just cause discomfort but also affects major aspects of lives. Sometimes, morning pain and stiffness make it challenging to even start the day right, let alone being able to do heavy chores. On a bad day, when the pain intensifies, it can get difficult to perform simple tasks such as chopping vegetables, washing dishes, applying toothpaste on a toothbrush or even open a bottle. World Arthritis Day 2018: Have Arthritis? Here’s What an Expert Wants You to Do.

What is Rheumatoid arthritis (RA)?

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a chronic, autoimmune, inflammatory condition in which a person's own immune cells starts attacking the membrane surrounding the joints. It causes swelling and pain and also destroys the protective cartilage, and as a result, the bones start to weaken. Cartilage refers to flexible connective tissues, which are present in different parts of the body. Their main job is to join bones together. Over time, the ligaments that connect the bones become weak. In this case, bones can also become deformed permanently. Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) usually affects body parts with small joints in the first hand and foot. It can later spread to the wrists, elbows, ankles, knees, hips and shoulders.

Symptoms of Rheumatoid arthritis (RA)

In addition to the major joints in our body like that of the waist and knees, one can also experience pain and swelling in the small joints of hands and feet. Often it begins with painful attacks in one joint of the body and gradually these attacks increase and become full-blown rheumatoid arthritis. Severe stiffness in the body in the morning, which gradually decreases with movement and fever-like feelings, tiredness and fatigue all the time are other common symptoms. Most RA patients feel stiff with some joint pain and swelling. Gradually swelling and pain also reaches other joints of the body, and the stiffness becomes very intense. Many times patients cannot even leave the bed.

Since, there is no cure for RA one must begin to take precautions soon after 30. It is important to get yourself checked from time to time and also maintain healthy bones. Most RA patients can live very healthy and happy lives after major surgeries.