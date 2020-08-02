Grains are an integral part of our diet and eating them in whole organic form is beneficial for the body. Rye is one such versatile grain, healthier than wheat and barley. Rye is scientifically known as Secale cereal. It is a grass that is grown primarily as a grain in various parts of the globe. It used to be dominantly grown in Russia but is now grown in most parts of the world. Let's take a look at the health benefits of rye which can aid in weight loss and prevent gallstones. Bajra Roti Health Benefits: From Weight Loss to Smooth Digestion, Here are Five Reasons Why You Should Include Pearl Millet in Your Meals.

Rye is a powerhouse of antioxidants, phytonutrients, vitamins and minerals. These grains are rich in fibre, protein, complex carbohydrates and consist of micronutrients like vitamin E, potassium, vitamin B6 and phosphorous. Rye grain is used for preparing rye flour, rye flakes and rye bread. Rye comprises of a few calories compared to other grains.

Rye Health Benefits

1. Aids in Weight Loss - Rye bread consists of four times more fibre than regular bread which creates the feeling of fullness, increases satiety and thereby aids in weight loss.

2. Smooth Digestion - Fibre-rich rye enhances the digestive tract and smoothens the flow of bowel movement.

3. Prevents Gallstones - As a storehouse of soluble fibre, rye possesses the ability to prevent the development of gallstones.

4. Good For Heart Health - Rye consists of potassium that lowers blood pressure and helps prevent heart attacks. The fibre in rye can also prevent arterial blockages.

5. Strengthen Teeth - The presence of manganese and some traces of phosphorous in rye help develop stronger teeth.

Rye is a good alternative to wheat. Ideally, you can start by having its bread for breakfast that will also help regulate the metabolic rate of the body. However, it must be noted that rye is not good for people who are gluten intolerant, while others can enjoy it in their meals for a healthy body.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 02, 2020 07:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).