A major "product mix-up" issue has caused pharmaceutical distributor AvKare to recall 100mg sildenafil tablets and 100mg trazodone tablets. While Sildenafil (commonly known as Viagra) is a medication used to treat erectile dysfunction, increase sexual stamina and help treat pulmonary arterial hypertension, the Trazodone tablets, sold under different brand names work as an antidepressant, written off by doctors. Man’s 6-Hour-Long Erection After Drinking Viagra-Infused Energy Drink Prompts Zambia to Ban the Beverage.

The company says that tablets were "inadvertently packaged together" got into a bit of mix up as they were bottled by a third-party vendor. Sildenafil is majorly the active ingredient in Viagra whereas Trazodone helps treat major depressive disorders. Therefore, mix up in medication can have severe consequences because the two types aim at two different health conditions. Viagra Side Effects and Risks: How Sildenafil Causes Blindness, Impotence and Other Health Problems.

While both the tablets if prescribed by a doctor after proper diagnosis have a lot of benefits, unintentional consumption of sildenafil can cause serious health issues, especially for the ones with underlying health issues like lowering blood pressure to dangerous levels for those taking prescriptions containing nitrates. Similarly, unintentional intake of trazodone can result in sedation, dizziness, constipation and blurred vision.

According to AvKare said they haven't received reports of any mishaps and that the lots that are being recalled are sildenafil 100 mg tablet Lot 36884 with an expiration date of 03/2022 and trazodone hydrochloride 100 mg tablet lot 36783 with an expiration date of 06/2022, according to CNN. Watermelon Works Like Natural Viagra: Here’s What Makes This Summer Fruit Great Cure for Erectile Dysfunction and Improve Sexual Life.

Prescribed medical Viagra has been known to not only enhance sexual performance but improve overall sex life. It is used to treat male sexual function problems both impotence or erectile dysfunction. However, there have been cases that have put a question mark on the effects of viagra on the overall health of the people consuming it.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 13, 2020 12:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).