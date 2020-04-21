These Benefits of Going Makeup-Free for Days Will Convince You to Never Slather Cosmetics on Your Face After Quarantine!

Girl Applying Lipstick (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Even if you must wear your formals and sit for your Zoom meeting during the COVID-19 lockdown, likely, you are not wearing makeup. While you could be missing dolling your skin, giving your skin a little breather from the blush and the bronzer occasionally, can be beneficial. Going makeup free can clear your complexion and benefit your skin in ways you never imagined. Do not believe us? These surprising benefits will convince you to give makeup a break, even after normalcy returns.

1. Your Skin's Natural Oil is Retained

When you do not wear any foundation or blush, you allow your skin to return to its natural oil balance and hydration. Besides, over-washing your skin can strip the skin's topmost surface of its natural oil balance. So, by not wearing makeup, you are letting your skin to breathe. Don’t Lockdown on Skincare! 10 Tips for Healthy and Glowing Skin While You’re Self-Quarantining.

2. Your Acne Will Not Flare-Up

The makeup that you slather on your skin, sits on top of your skin, affects your skin's sebum production and its natural hydration. The build-up of makeup increases oil production, so when you are not wearing makeup, you are preventing your skin pores from clogging and breaking out.

3. You Expose Your Skin to Less Bacteria

By not wearing makeup, you are not exposing your skin to bacteria which thrive in the application and makeup brushes. Even if you wash your makeup tools regularly, the bacteria can remain in the brushes and make you break out. Hailey Baldwin Shares Her Skincare Secret and Why She Follows a Simple Regime.

4. Your Wrinkles Will Be Less Prominent

Makeup can rest in wrinkles and fine lines and make them appear more pronounced. Then, when you remove the makeup by tugging and pulling the skin regularly, you impact the elasticity of the skin and fast-track ageing. Dermatologist-Approved DIY Home Recipes for Your Skin Care & Pampering Session at Home.

5. Your will have Fuller Lashes

And finally, your lashes will appear fuller. Regularly wearing mascara can cause breakage. Plus sleeping on it or not removing it gently enough, can cause even more damage to your lashes. So, no mascara means fuller lashes.

So clearly, forgoing your makeup for a few days and months can have tremendous benefits for your skin. And who knows, you might start loving your new makeup-free look.