Sprouts For Weight Loss: All That You Should Know About Sprouting of Moong Beans And How They Help

Most of us have evolved in the world of artificial products, supplements and, hence, moved away from the natural food available around us which can enrich the body with essential nutrients. We know about the goodness of moong beans, however, when soaked in water for a certain period of time, they split into tiny tail-like structures which are known as sprouts. Sprouts are indeed the perfect addition to your daily meal for a healthy body. Let's explore how sprouts should be eaten for weight loss. World Pulses Day 2020: From Chickpeas to Pigeon Peas, 5 Types of Daal You Must Include in Your Diet for Overall Good Health.

Moong beans are usually soaked overnight in water, which germinates causing their outer layers to tear open and allowing a young shoot to blossom. Sprouted beans are highly nutritious and healthy. The process of sprouting enhances the nutritional value of moong beans, also known as green grams. While sprouting, the stored starch in the legume is utilised for forming the rootlets which help in manufacturing vitamin C. It also adds up to the protein content and increases the level of minerals. Say No To Dessert! Benefits of Avoiding Refined Sugar And How Doing This Helps in Weight Loss.

How Sprouts Help in Weight Loss

The sprouted beans can be eaten raw, while people who have a digestive issue should eat it after boiling it. It can be added to your salad or simply be eaten in one cup in boiled or raw form. Many people must be unaware of the fact that around 200 g of sprouts contains 14 g of protein and 0.8 g of fat, with around 212 calories. Hence, sprouts are a good source of protein for vegans and vegetarians. Apart from being high in protein, the other property of sprouted beans, which helps in weight loss, is its high fibre content. Sprouts also prevent the release of ghrelin, a hunger hormone that indicates the brain to eat more.

Sprouts Salad For Weight Loss

Sprouts are also good for strengthening the immune system as they are rich in Vitamin C which promotes the production of white blood cells to fight against germs causing disease in the body. For overall good health, it is recommended to eat one cup (200-250 g) of sprouts daily in the form of salad or whichever way you feel convenient. Also, it is necessary to avoid eating junk foods, refined sugar for a fit and healthy body.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)