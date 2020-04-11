Weight Loss Tip of the Week: How to Eat Pumpkin Seeds to Lose Weight

Pumpkin Seeds (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Weight loss does not happen overnight, the results are achieved after a certain period where a person has to bring changes in his eating pattern and also dedicate time to physical activity. However, choosing smart food during a weight loss regime, expedite the process. One such ingredient is pumpkin seeds which can help a person lose weight. They are a perfect nutrient-dense snack to munch when you are planning to lose weight. In this week, weight loss tip of the week, we will tell you how to eat pumpkin seeds to lose weight. Weight Loss Tip of the Week: How to Use Chia Seeds to Lose Weight (Watch Video)

Pumpkin seeds come along with a variety of nutrients ranging from magnesium to copper, protein and zinc. These seeds are also a rich source of vitamin B. Best part about pumpkin seeds is that consist of healthy fatty acids helps maintain healthy blood vessels and lower unhealthy cholesterol. Now, let us see below, what else make pumpkin seeds fall under a weight loss ingredient. Sprouts For Weight Loss: All That You Should Know About Sprouting of Moong Beans And How They Help.

Pumpkin Seeds For Weight Loss

Pumpkin seeds are edible, which are commonly roasted for consumption. One ounce of pumpkin seeds provides around 151 calories, which is mostly from fat and protein. During the weight loss process, a person undergoes a calorie-deficit state, which might lead to inadequate intake of required nutrients. Therefore, having a nutrient-dense snack like pumpkin seeds can prove to be handy while on weight loss as it can feed the body with magnesium, zinc, healthy fats and vitamins. Also, the presence of polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fats in pumpkin seeds boost metabolism and also help an individual feel full for a longer time, thereby avoiding overeating.

Nuts and seeds are indeed a perfect snack, but at the same time, they are also high on calories. Never get addicted to a particular foodstuff, always remember moderation is a key. Eating pumpkin seeds in excessive quantity can lead to weight gain. Therefore, it is advisable to stick only to a palmful of pumpkin seeds per day or else add it in your morning oatmeal every day.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)