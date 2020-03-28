Weight Loss Tip of the Week: How to Eat Walnut to Lose Weight

Walnut For Weight Loss (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Losing weight is not that boring or a tedious task as often considered. Weight loss is not always eating bitter stuff or things which are bland in taste. Luckily, there are few munching snacks options which can keep your mood active, make you feel full, avoid over-eating and thereby help in weight loss. Having said that let us speak about walnut, which can be included in your diet for weight loss. Weight Loss Tip of the Week: How to Use Almond Butter to Lose Weight.

Nuts are rich in fibre, protein, healthy fats and minerals that aid in weight loss process and help burn belly fat. They are ideal snacks which have to be eaten to fill empty spaces between meals, as for higher metabolism, we should keep eating healthy stuff in small proportion after every two and a half hours. Walnuts are rich in omega 3 fatty acids, along with that it also consists of magnesium, copper, vitamins A and D. This makes it a quite nutrient-dense food. Weight Loss Tip of the Week: How to Eat Cottage Cheese or Paneer to Lose Weight.

If walnuts are eaten every day, it can boost fat loss and promote healthy body weight. It can also help to reduce hunger due to the presence of omega-3 fatty acids, plant sterols and vitamins that helps in reducing craving. Walnuts also promote gut health which is necessary for weight management. Seven to eight halves of walnuts should be eaten prior to a major meal, it will consequently help you eat less food. As per the study published in the Journal of Nutrients, eating walnuts every day did not show any effect on weight gain in elder group of people, in fact it resulted in a person having less calorie at the end of the day.

Along with walnuts, almonds and pistachios can also be included as delicious munching snacks to keep you away from unhealthy junk foods. It must also be noted that everyday physical exercise and eating other healthy foods like green vegetables and fruits are also necessary for perfect weight loss.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)