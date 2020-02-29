Weight Loss Tip of the Week: How to Use Almond Butter to Lose Weight

Almond Butter (Photo Credits: Instagram / Honestlab)

Weight loss is often perceived as a very difficult task where one has to deprive themselves of eating delicious food. However, that's not the case, one can lose weight even by relishing on healthy food items that are delicious in taste. Having said that, let us speak about almond butter which can enrich the body with vital nutrients and also help in weight loss. Let's take a look at how almond butter can help you lose weight. Weight Loss Tip of the Week: How to Use Snow Mountain Garlic (Kashmiri Lahsun) to Lose Weight.

Almond butter contains a perfect combo of proteins and healthy fats which promote greater satiety and, thereby, help avoid overeating. Apart from that, it also comes along with essential micronutrients like potassium, calcium, manganese and magnesium which help in fulfilling the recommended daily value of these nutrients. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), one tablespoon of almond butter contains 98.2 calories, which comprises of 8.9 g fat, 3 g carbohydrates, 1.7 g fibre, 1 g sugar and 3.4 g protein. They might be a bit high on calories, but the best part is that they are low in carbohydrates and possess other properties which help in weight loss. Let us discuss below how almond butter can help in weight loss. Almond Flour for Weight Loss: This Protein-Rich and Low-Carb Wheat Flour Alternative Is All You Need To Stay In Shape.

Almond Butter For Weight Loss

Almond butter is rich in protein which helps in the development of muscle mass and also boosts metabolism. The calcium content in almond butter provides small increases in thermogenesis, the body's core temperature, which also increases the metabolic rate. Almond butter serving also feeds the body with a good amount of fibre which holds the water in the body, aids slow digestion and, thereby, help in weight loss. According to a study published in the journal of the American Heart Foundation in the year 2015, people who ate a nutty snack like almond butter over the course of three months lost a greater percentage of belly fats.

Almond butter also contains healthy fat like mono-unsaturated fatty acids which reduce cholesterol and help in improving heart health. It is also necessary to note that almond butter should be eaten in moderation as it is a bit high in calorie. In the end, it is important to follow an overall healthy diet for weight loss, almond butter can only aid you in that process.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)