Weight Loss Tip of the Week: How to Use Ginger to Lose Weight (Watch Video)

Ginger (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Many people who want to reduce weight often spend most of the time wondering how to go about it. Well, it is an accepted fact that without following healthy eating habits and regular physical exercise, there will be no weight loss. However, there are few magical ingredients with properties that can expedite the process to lose weight. One such food is ginger, which can help shed some kilos and also helps in belly fat loss. Weight Loss Tip of the Week: How to Use Celery to Lose Weight (Watch Video)

Ginger is a magical spice which is used in many dish preparation, it not only enhances the taste but also increases its nutritional value. Sometimes, they are justly simply chopped and use as topping over gravies. Ginger is loaded with various micronutrients like vitamin B3, vitamin B6, potassium, magnesium, folate to name a few which can reduce inflammation, improves digestion and suppress appetite. Ginger can be used along with other ingredients to reach a healthy weight. Home Remedy Of The Week: Ginger For Chest Congestion, How This Spice Can Eliminate Excessive Mucus From Lungs (Watch Videos)

Ginger For Weight Loss

Ginger comes along with antioxidants gingerol and 6-paradol which promote weight loss. These two antioxidants neutralise unstable free radical molecules that build up in the body over time. If left unchecked, free radicals can wreak havoc on a microscopic level, causing inflammation that can contribute to weight gain. Gingerols possess an anti-obesity effect that helps the food to digest faster and stimulate the body to speed digested food through the colon. According to a meta-study published in the National Institute of Health that looks at ginger weight loss benefit suggest that this spice has a significant effect on body weight and belly fat. Ginger taken along with vitamin C rich lemon juice can increase immunity and effectively help reduce weight.

Ginger Water for Weight Loss

The presence of gingerol in ginger can also stabilise blood sugar level. Ginger produces more acid content in the body that burns fat and turns up the metabolism rate of the body. In the end, we can say that ginger is a good ingredient for weight loss, however, it should not be solely responsible for overall healthy body. It is necessary to follow a balanced diet given by your dietician for optimal result.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)