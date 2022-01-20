We are all aware of how busy celebrities stay—they are always balancing their personal and professional lives, but one aspect they never sacrifice is their health. Healthy eating and doing some workout is a way of life for them, so even when they're on holiday, they never miss a chance to eat healthy to stay fit and in shape.

While you may believe that celebrities rely on low-calorie fake foods or incredibly rigid meal plans to keep fit, some celebrities really live a relatively complete and well-balanced lifestyle.

Have a look at some celeb's healthy diet routine that you should include in your routine below.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez has achieved a lot at a very young age and she is a perfect role model to get inspired from, be it in case of career, fitness, or healthy diet. The way she carries herself, the way she stays healthy, and how amazingly she takes care of herself are loved and admired by many.

Selena does not starve herself, but she does try to choose healthy alternatives whenever available. She always chooses whole food instead of fast food. She drinks a lot of water to stay hydrated and lemon juice is her favorite.

There are some foods she likes to keep handy, be it at home or outside, and the list includes Lemon, Persian cucumbers, Avocados, and some fruits and vegetables to drink juices before her performances.

Selena Gomez starts her day with a shot of ginger, and then in her breakfast, she likes to have a bowl of Scrambled eggs, Chorizo, Avocado, Rice, and Beans. Meanwhile, she'll eat full-fat Yogurt with granola occasionally.

Selena enjoys making a salad with greens, turkey, beans, and avocado for lunch. She also prepares her own dressing, which consists of red wine vinegar, olive oil, dijon mustard, and lemon juice. She likes to have something Asian for dinners like teriyaki bowls with marinated cucumber, avocado, salmon, or chicken over rice. Sometimes Selena likes sushi as well.

Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas has put on a lot of weight over the years. We're all aware that muscle is created in the kitchen, and Jonas is well aware that it is extremely individualized. Because he was diagnosed with type 1 juvenile diabetes at the age of 13, the singer and actor have always been conscious about making good decisions when it comes to his diet, and his diet is rich in protein.

He starts his day by having eggs with sautéed spinach and mushroom, served with oatmeal in his breakfast. Sometimes he also eats chicken sausage patties and sweet potato hash, turkey bacon, toast with almond butter.

In Lunch Turkey sandwich, sliced turkey, bread, spinach tomato, mustard, and slices of cheese. Occasionally he eats fish taco. In evening snacks, he likes oz almonds and baby carrots. He ends his day with a buffalo burger, sweet potatoes, and side salad or chicken, black beans, steamed broccoli with feta cheese.

Ariana Grande

Ariana declared in 2013 that she will begin eating a vegan diet. Ariana ate organic food and restricted the quantity of meat she ate before being entirely meat and animal product free. Ariana feels that a vegan diet is both healthier for her and morally favorable to animals.

Nowadays, celebrity diet plans are mostly plant-based, as everyone is looking forward to a healthier life. Ariana' diet is macrobiotic. Whole grains, vegetables, and legumes make up the majority of her macrobiotic diet. Ari is a big admirer of Japanese food, according to Ariana's trainer Harley Pasternak. She likes sea vegetable hijiki, edamame beans, daikon radish, and a vegan variant of the Japanese pancake okonomiyaki.

Ariana starts her day with her favorite breakfast: whole oats with almond milk. For toppings, she adds blueberries and almonds. For lunch she likes to experience food and try new recipes, one of her common lunches is a salad with kale, cashews, avocado, and teriyaki sauce.

The singer’s favorite snacks are dragon fruit, blueberries, bananas, raw vegetables, and baked sweet potato with cinnamon. She ends her day enjoying a rice bowl with whole grains, tofu, and nori. Sometimes she tries to stir fry vegetables with tofu.

Meghan Markle

The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has always been concerned about her wellness, and there is much we can learn from her habits and techniques. You'd think that Meghan, who works in television and married a royal, would be up on the hottest food trends. However, this is not the case. She does what she thinks is best for her. And she finds that a vegan-ish diet fits her.

Meghan seemed to actually appreciate eating nutritious meals. She's been prone to snack on nutritious foods like fresh fruit in between meals. When she's feeling down and needs a protein boost, she prefers nut butter over animal proteins.

Meghan chooses to begin her day with hot water and lemon instead of coffee. Even if she changes to coffee later in the morning, this helps brighten her up and keeps her hydrated. She also enjoys drinking green juice in the afternoons to enhance her energy levels.

These drinks are freakishly strong in vitamin C and provide her with a natural energy boost without the crash that coffee causes. If green juice isn't available, she likes to drink kombucha, a fermented tea.

Chris Evans

Everyone’s favorite Chris Evans has transformed himself since he started to appear as our Captain America, and that transformation has gained him a lot of admirers of his diet. In order to gain lean muscle mass, Chris Evans ate lean proteins, fruits, and vegetables, healthy fats, and supplements. As the consumption was increased, the diet focused on productive and successful eating options. Evans' efforts worked off, as he increased his weight from 77kg to 82kg while decreasing his amount of body fat from 12.5% to 8%.

He starts his day with a bowl of porridge with dark berries and walnuts, and then he takes a Whey-based protein shake and 5g branched-chain amino acid (BCAA) as his morning snacks. For his pre-workout snacks, the celebrity eats Apple and almonds. After completion of his exercises, he drinks the Whey-based protein shake and 5g branched-chain amino acid (BCAA) again.

Chicken salad with brown basmati rice is his common lunch and he stays on Protein shakes for the rest of his afternoon. At dinner, he consumes Lean protein like fish, chicken, or beef with veggies, and finally, before going to sleep he drinks another glass of protein shake.

Gigi Hadid

Gigi has always placed a high value on physical fitness. She did, in fact, participate in horse riding and volleyball as a youngster. This celebrity's diet plans have played a good role in keeping her body in shape and in getting high-paying contracts in her work.

Gigi's personal philosophy is "Eat clean to be healthy, have a burger to stay crazy," and the model lives according to it.

She doesn't follow any particular diet; instead, she concentrates on eating well-prepared, healthy meals. Gigi consumes a lot of fruits and vegetables, as well as meat, eggs, dairy, and wheat. She prefers organic foods that keep her satisfied. Her coach even urges her to follow a balanced, but not crazy, diet. He claims that what you eat has a huge impact on whether or not your abs show across.

Ryan Reynolds

The Deadpool actor’s eating habits are pretty sensible. He avoids junk food, minimizes bad fats, and eats six modest meals a day, every 2 to 3 hours. And he limits carbs to post-workout and finishes eating at 8:00 p.m., which might work for a lot of other people.

So, unlike some other superstars, Reynolds' diet is not a crash diet. It's well-balanced. Because he eats every 2 to 3 hours, it's wonderful for your metabolism and nourishes your body. It also prevents overeating later on due to hunger.

He consumes an adequate amount of carbohydrates, protein, and healthy fats. He believes in eating breakfast within 60 to 90 minutes after waking up and then eating every 3 to 4 hours.

For best advantages, try carbohydrates before a workout and protein afterward, as he does. This will help with muscle recovery and having sufficient energy to start and finish the workout.

The Bottom Line

Celebrities are cautious about what to eat. They carry nutritious meals everywhere they go because they have to travel frequently and have irregular routines. The goal is to eat nutrient-dense meals like veggies, lean protein, healthy fats, and complex carbs 80 percent of the time and indulge in anything they want the other 20 percent. Finally, balance is crucial. Since you are aware of your favorite celeb’s diet and meal plan, give it a try to see if it does wonders to your fitness.