Emotional Abuse: How to Recognise the Signs and Cope with an Abusive Relationship

Image Used For Representational Purpose Only | (Photo Credits: Newsplate)

Any abuse that is not physical can go unnoticed by the victims and the people outside the relationship. Emotional abuse includes manipulation, gaslighting and coercive control to manipulate the victim psychologically. Yes, there is much more awareness now about emotional abuse, and it can be tough to prove the court. But if you are confused that you are a victim of emotional abuse, here is every sign you need to watch out. And once you are sure about the warnings, here's how to get help.

What Is Emotional Abuse?

Any act where you are bullied, controlled or humiliated, it is emotional abuse. It also includes manipulation where they manipulate you and make you question your recollection of events. If you are frightened of your partner and feel you must walk on eggshells, you are emotionally abused. Also, if they tell you what to do and what you can't do, they are trying to control you. Is She Interested in You? Tips to Approach Her & Make Sure She is Into You Before Moving Things Forward.

What Are the Signs of Emotional Abuse?

While it can be tough to identify emotionally abusive behaviours, it can include threats, intimidation, undermining, criticism, and being made to feel guilty. If you cannot speak your mind or if you must change your behaviour to accommodate their actions, consider these as red flags. Social Media Rules: Tech Habits That Can Build or Break the Trust in Your Relationship.

What Effect Can Emotional Abuse Have on The Victim?

Emotional abuse can have a long-lasting effect on the person who experiences it, just like any other abuse. The results can be so intense that many survivors experience post-traumatic symptoms years after they are out of the relationship. It can strip down the autonomy of the victim and cause them to have extremely low self-esteem. Commitment Phobic? How to Decide Whether to Commit or Not to a Relationship.

How to Get Help For Emotional Abuse?

If you are emotionally abused, you may want to speak to somebody outside the relationship who you trust. It could be a friend or a counsellor, but getting support from outside could help you identify the warning signs and access support. If you google, you will find that there are plenty of support organisations in your city who you can reach out to for help.

However, remember that emotional abuse can happen in any relationship and not just in a romantic relationship. You can find yourself in an emotionally abusive relationship with your friend, family member or colleague.