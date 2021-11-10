New Delhi, November 10: A good and sound sleep is a prerequisite to lead a healthy life. But ever wondered what is the most appropriate time to go to bed. UK-based researchers have decoded the right bed time to protect you from cardiovascular diseases. According to a recent study, going to bed 10 pm and 11 pm has proven to helpful to protect people from heart-related ailments. The study suggests that there is a possible relationship between SOT (sleep onset timing) and risk of developing CVD, particularly for women.

The research was conducted on over 88,000 people. The participants were aged between 43 to 79 years. During study, the data on participants bed time and waking up time was collected for a period of seven days.An accelerometer was used to collect the same. The report states, "the group with SOTs between 10:00 p.m. and 10:59 p.m. had the lowest incidence rate of CVD and was chosen as the reference group." How to Sleep Better at Night Naturally? From Proper Diet to Physical Exercise, Best Tips for Quality Sleep.

Th report added that the maximum cases of cardiovascular diseases were found in people with sleep onset time after midnight. It stated, "Our findings conform with one previous study where late bedtimes (>11:00 p.m.) on weekdays were associated with an increased risk of congestive heart failure." The study also suggested that the possible relationship between sleep time and heart disease is stronger in females as compared to males. "In men, only SOTs <10 p.m. remained significant but with small associated risk," it said. Sleep Hygiene Tips: Habits You MUST Follow More Restful Nights and Happier Mornings!

"Sleep timing would be an attractive target for interventions to reduce CVD risk owing to its minimal cost and invasiveness. This intervention could take the form of public health guidance, structured intervention programmes, or technology-based solutions such as smartphone apps," said the research.

