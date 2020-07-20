If you are moving on from one sad and tiring day to the next, it might be time to look at your sleep hygiene. Good sleep hygiene can help you fall asleep and get restful sleep. If that seems like too much of work, remember that getting poor shut eye can have a laundry list of scary health consrquences. It can affect your diet your digestion, your cardiac functioning and also increase the risk of hypertension and diabetes risk. Keep reading for tips that will transform your sleep habits.

Soak up the Sun

According to the National Sleep Foundation, exposing your body to the natural daylight can help your body maintain a healthy sleep and wake cycle. So, get outside for some time during the day. Also, keep your electronic devices and other light sources out of your room at night by investing in light-blocking curtains. How to Stop Getting Nightmares and Stressful Dreams? Tips to Get Uninterrupted Sleep Every Night and Wake Up Feeling Rested in the Morning!

Eat Light Dinners

Eating heavy and hard-to-digest meals at night can give your body way too much activity to perform which disrupts your sleep. Protein in combination with all the spice and fatty foods may make you extremely uncomfortable. It is always best to eat your big meals three to four hours before bed to prevent acid reflux and other digestive troubles at night. Is Anxiety around COVID-19 Pandemic Keeping You Awake? These Tips Will Help You Sleep Like a Log Throughout the Night.

Avoid Late Night Workouts

While exercise improves quality of sleep, working out close to bed may actually cause your sleep to suffer. Exercise revs up metabolism and keep it elevated for hours, which in turn, keeps you awake. If you cannot exercise in the morning, do not stretch it anything beyond the evening. Postpartum Sleep Deprivation is Real: Here's How to Get More Sleep if You are a New Mum.

Keep Cool

The National Sleep Foundation advices to setting your room temperature down to get optimum sleep. Alsom be sure to wear comfortable and loose clothing as tighter clothing can lead to friction and cause clogged pores and rashes. Additionally, the hot and humid environment is a perfect breeding ground for bacterial and fungal infections like folliculitis and yeast infections.

Also, avoid the night cap as alcohol is a diuretic that can cause you to use the bathroom during the night. As much as you would like to believe in the opposite, alcohol does nothing positive for sleep.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 20, 2020 02:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).