Workplace Depression: How to Abate Suicidal Tendency Due to Job Stress?

While we are still trying to come in terms with the sad demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, the social media have been flooding with 'I am there for you, talk to me' messages. There is this sudden realisation that depression is real, and it is high time that we talk about mental health conditions. While there is a list of things that may trigger depression and suicidal tendencies, a whopping 20% of suicides across the world are due to harassment and pressure at the workplace. Here's how to prevent workplace stress get the better of your life.

Interact with Your Boss

To have a balanced work-life, you must talk to your boss about the challenges you face at work. Studies show that around 50% of the employees do not open up about their stress before their bosses. Build a good rapport with your reporting manager and make sure that they are aware of your difficulties so they can help you out with ways to overcome the stress.

Get Off Your Work Desk

Do not get sucked into work for long hours. Take short breaks in between. A study had shown that the smell of fresh flowers could improve your mood and enhance relaxation. A short walk in nature amid working hours can help you to de-stress and combat depression. Thirty Percent Working Professionals Suffer Mental Risks: Survey.

Push Yourself to Think Positive

You could be facing a lot of difficulties at work but keep your positivity intact. A positive approach is essential to keep up your competency at the workplace. Positive thinking will also dismiss depression, thereby nullifying the chances of suicidal tendency. Job Burnout Signs: Symptoms of Work-Related Stress And What to Do About Them.

Exercise between Work

Take out some time during your work hours for exercise. These can be stretching, or free-hand activities meant for relaxing your body and mind. Incorporating some physical activity in between work can enhance your body's immune function as well.

Build Relationships

A back-up of trusting relationships, at the workplace or with family and friends is an absolute must. Having strong bonding can help you overcome negative thoughts and stress. Not just that, your relationships act as sources of encouragement as well. Is the COVID-19 Anxiety Getting to You? Here's How You Can Use Your Diet to Diffuse Worry and Lower Stress.

If you feel too stressed out, make sure that you take a break and plan a holiday. It would be best if you freed up your mind for some time and travelling helps you in coping with your work pressure.

