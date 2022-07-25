World Embryologist Day is marked annually to celebrate all the embryologists known to play a significant role in an IVF clinic. The day has been marked as an exceptional date in the record of humanity, with the birth of Louise Brown, the first IVF baby, through the successful intervention of scientists in subjects related to infertility. For reference, IVF stands for In vitro fertilization, the process of joining a woman's egg and male sperm in a laboratory dish. In short, 'In Vitro' means outside the body, and fertilization happens when male sperm meets an ovum from a female and forms a zygote. World Embryologist Day 2022 falls on July 25, Monday, as this was the day when the first IVF baby was born. Challenges of IVF: This Picture Of Baby Surrounded by Syringes Tells a Touching Story!

World Embryologist Day History & Significance

Embryologists are known as the 'caretakers' of patients' sperm, eggs and embryos; their duty is to recognize and study which sperm, eggs and embryos are the healthiest and nurture them into life through IVF treatment. July 25 is specifically chosen as a day to celebrate all the embryologists as on this day, Louise Joy Brown was born via In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) method in 1978. Over the years, IVF has become secure due to more modern equipment and technology. On every Embryologist Day, the medical fraternity honour Adam Burnley, along with the pioneer of IVF, Patrick Steptoe and Bob Edwards, who all worked together for the first 'test tube' baby at the clinic and achieved a great hit. Quoting Charles Darwin, "Embryology will often reveal to us the structure, in some degree obscured, of the prototype of each great class."

