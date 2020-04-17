World Haemophilia Day 2020: Every Haemophilic Patient Must Take These Precautions to Prevent Bleeding and Manage Injuries

Haemophilia (Representational Image)

Haemophilia is a condition where the blood does not clot properly due to the inability of the body to make a protein called the 'protein factor VIII'. So, when a haemophilia patient cuts themselves, the body bleeds for longer and the blood fails to clot properly. The condition can range from mild to moderate to severe depending on the clotting factor VIII if the blood. If you have someone suffering from haemophilia in your family, these tips for daily care will reduce the risk of excessive bleeding and protect joints.

Protect Injury with Extra Padding

To prevent injuries that can cause bleeding, a haemophilic person can wear padding whenever they step out of the home. They also need to take extra care when participating in sports or high impact activities.

Exercise Regularly to Strengthen Muscles

Regular exercise can help strengthen the muscles and improve concentration and coordination. However, one needs to choose the activity carefully. Walking, cycling, swimming and even sports like badminton can be relatively safe.

Get Tested Frequently to Rule Out STIs

The CDC recommends regular testing for blood-borne infections like hepatitis and HIV. Patients with haemophilia who receive donated blood products may be at a higher risk of developing these diseases.

Use Crutches to Manage Joint Bleeds

Ask them to keep the weight off their muscles or joints to manage the joint bleeds. If the injury is on a knee or ankle, the use of crutches is most recommended.

Apply Ice Packs to Reduce Swelling

Placing ice on the injured area for fifteen minutes every two hours can help manage the pain and swelling. Ensure that you wrap an ice pack on a towel or a soft cloth to ensure that the ice does not get directly in touch with the skin.

Use a Compression to Prevent Pain and Inflammation

If bandage feels comfortable, it is imperative to use the right size. A compress can be an excellent tool to prevent swelling.

Try Elevation to Lessen Discomfort

If an area is insured, one must raise and support the affected arm or leg to reduce swelling. If you wish you can also stack a few pillows and place your injured limb on it to lessen the swelling.

Whenever a haemophilic patient is travelling, it is vital to ensure that they carry all their medications and the emergency medicines that they may need.