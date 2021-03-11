World Kidney Day 2021 will be observed on March 11. This day is observed to make people aware abut healthy eating habits and lifestyle that can help maintain kidney health. Unfortunately, one in every ten adults suffers from Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), as it has impacted around 850 million people around the world. The World Kidney Day Steering Committee has declared 2021 the year of “Living Well with Kidney Disease”. On the occasion of World Kidney Day 2021, we will share with you five superfoods that can help avoid CKD.

World Kidney Day 2021 focuses on patients with kidney disease who are on dialysis and need transplantation. Their care-partners should also feel supported, especially during pandemics and other challenging periods, by the concerted efforts of kidney care communities. The World Kidney Day Steering Committee calls for the inclusion of life participation as a key focus in the care of patients with CKD and as a building block towards delivering the ultimate goal of living well with kidney disease. A renal diet can be followed which focus on eating foods low in sodium, phosphorous and protein. It also emphasises on the importance of consuming high-quality protein and usually limiting fluids. Now let us see foods that can avoid CKD.

Top Five Foods For Healthy Kidneys

1. Red Bell Peppers

Red Bell Pepper (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Red bell peppers are low in potassium and good in taste, also a half-cup serving contains only 1 mg sodium and 10 mg phosphorous. These tasty vegetables are also an excellent source of vitamin C, vitamin A, as well as vitamin B6, folic acid and fibre.

2. Salmon

Salmon (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Fatty fish like salmon are high in omega 3 fatty acids and simultaneously provide high-quality protein to the body. The American Heart Association and American Diabetes Association recommend eating fish high in omega 3 fatty acids at least two times a week.

3. Pineapple

Health Benefits of Pineapple (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Pineapple makes a sweet, low potassium alternative for fruits like banana, oranges. Fruits like banana, oranges and kiwis are high in potassium.In addition to that, pineapple is rich in fibre, manganese, vitamin C, and bromelain, an enzyme that helps reduce inflammation.

4. Cabbage

Purple Cabbage (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Cabbages are high in vitamin K, vitamin C and fibre and also a good source of vitamin B6 and folic acid. Low in potassium and low in cost, it's an affordable addition to the kidney diet.

5. Garlic

Garlic (Photo Credits: Unsplash)

Garlic is a tasty as well as nutritious addition to your menu, with anti-inflammatory properties as well as the ability to lower your cholesterol. This spice has the potential to protect the kidneys from heavy metals and other environmental poisons.

On World Kidney Day 2021, let us vow to lead a healthy lifestyle, exercise regularly, eat clean and include above-mentioned foods in our diet. The one who is already suffering from CKD should completely exclude foods high in potassium and phosphorus from their meal.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

