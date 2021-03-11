World Kidney Day 2021 is on March 11. Kidneys are one of the most vital parts of our body. They help us purify our blood by excreting the toxins and wastes that would otherwise flow through our body. However, unlike other vital organs, the kidneys are often neglected. Whether it is ignoring the hydration recommendations that all our doctors continue to give or the inability to understand the signs and symptoms of kidney disease in its starting stage, a lot is left unaddressed. In an effort to increase awareness about the exact role of the kidneys in maintaining our good health and helping people identify common signs and symptoms of kidney-related diseases, World Kidney Day is observed on March 11 every year. This celebration opens the platform to have important discussions on the steps that need to be taken to maintain healthy kidneys. And one easy step that most people are unaware of is the dietary changes can make in order to have well-functioning kidneys. As we celebrate World Kidney Day 2021, here are the 5 Foods you need to avoid for healthy kidneys.

1. Sodas

It is no surprise that sodas are essentially sugary drinks that are bad for us. However, what many people do not know is the effect that dark-coloured soda has on your kidneys. One of the key ingredients used in manufacturing these drinks, which makes them tastier, prevents discolouration and ensures a longer shelf life for colas, is phosphorous. And increased quantities of phosphorus can be detrimental to not just your health and well being but especially to your kidneys. So now you have another reason to say no to these sugary drinks!

2. Canned & frozen food & meat

Processed food is known to have more chemicals that may often take away from the nutritional property that an otherwise freshly made version of the meal may offer. But when it comes to canned or frozen food, it can especially be harmful to the kidneys as they often have a higher amount of sodium (salt), in efforts to increase the shelf life. These high sodium levels can affect your kidney and aggravate your condition if you already suffer from a kidney problem.

3. Brown Bread or Brown Rice

While any health-conscious person would argue that whole-wheat bread and brown rice are all the better, the more carb-filled white bread or white rice, that is not always true, especially if you are already prone to a kidney issue. Whole wheat bread contains a much larger content of phosphorus and potassium, much like brown rice, making it especially unhealthy for anyone prone to kidney-related ailments.

4. Tomatoes

If there is one ingredient that can instantly add more flavour to your food, it has to be tomatoes. Whether you enjoy cooking traditional Indian food, where the base of the curry often includes tomato or just love your pizzas and pasta, it is an ingredient that is often present in most of our favourite foods. And it is considered to be healthy for most of us. However, since tomatoes also contain high potassium levels, it is not good for people prone to or is already suffering from kidney issues.

5. Dairy

Talking about pizzas and pasta, another huge contributor to kidney issues, maybe dairy. While the overall role that dairy plays in our diet continues to be questioned, there is no questioning the fact that they are a rich source of phosphorus, potassium and protein. It is due to this, that dairy products are often avoided by those who are battling any kidney-related health issues. Alternatively, you can always switch to almond milk which has lower levels of potassium, phosphorus and protein, as a healthier alternative.

We hope that you can listen to your body and take good care of your kidney. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy World Kidney Day 2021!

