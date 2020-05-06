How to Grow Celery From Leftovers? Learn to Easily Grow This Leafy Vegetable at Home During Lockdown (Watch Video)

Celery (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

As people are confined to homes due to the lockdown, many are trying to grow their own veggies at home. People have resorted to the internet to find out how vegetables and herbs can be easily at homes. As most of them have limited access to resources, especially essential items, people are trying to make the best use of things they have. Some are trying to regrew vegetables from scraps, mostly from its stems and butts. And here we bring to you ways in which you can grow celery from leftovers. How to Grow Vegetables From Leftovers? From Green Onions to Lettuce, 5 Veggies And Herbs That Can be Grown at Home Easily (Watch Videos)

Chop the base of the celery from its stalk leaving one or two inches from the bottom. Place the stem in a shallow dish ensure that you do not disturb the roots. Place in near the window or wherever it can receive enough sunlight, not the harsh heat though. Change the water every two days and you will soon see the new leaves appearing from the centre. Now, you can peel away some outer layer of roots and throw it as they will now begin to decay. How to Grow Vegetables at Home in Quarantine? From Mint to Spinach, 5 Veggies And Herbs You Can Grow Easily During Lockdown (Watch Videos)

How to Regrow Celery From Ends:

Eventually, it will grow up and the roots will be visible. The roots are the sign that you can now transplant it into a pot or in the garden. Remove only a few stalks of celery at a time while harvesting. As the less developed inner stalks continue growing. Take care not to damage the rest of the plant if removing individual stalks. Can You Grow Tomatoes From a Tomato? Here's How to Easily Grow This Plant at Home During Lockdown (Watch Video)

Celery is a great source of important antioxidants. It contains vitamin C and contains at least 12 additional kinds of antioxidant nutrients in a single stalk. It is also known to reduce instances of inflammation in the digestive tract, cells, blood vessels, and organs.