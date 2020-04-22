How to Make Laptop Stand at Home? Step-By-Step Method to Make a DIY Elevation Stand If You Are Working from Home amid Lockdown (Watch Video)

How to Make Laptop Stand at Home (Photo Credits: Flickr)

We are all under quarantine, trying our best to slow down the spread of the coronavirus infection! Most of us are also working from home and we don't realise, we are spending so much time on our laptop throughout the day. You cannot deny that working from home has caused our posture to go for a toss. Some of us either lean too much towards the laptop or do the half-lied-down posture, many can't even explain the ways they are messing up their posture when it comes to working from home. But what if we told you that you could make an easy-peasy laptop stand at home? Yes, you can!

Laptop stands help you place your device in a position that can help lift some strain from your neck and spine. The tilted elevation of the laptops can come to great use especially when you are working from home! All you have to do is make this at home and place it under your machines to do your spine and neck a favour! Now we have used the easiest version of DIY laptop stands so that amid quarantine, you don't have to go out to get stuff. This can be made easily at home using household items.

Things You Will Need:

A craft knife, also known as X-Acto. Scalpel or sharp box cutter will also do!

Cardboard

A scale to measure and get perfect cuts

Hot glue and pins

Step-By-Step Method To Make a Laptop Stand At Home:

You'll have to cut the cardboard into 1 base and 1 back each. You will need 2 pieces for support and 6 others for support. After you have cut the cardboard into pieces, use some pins to hold all of them together.

Take all the shapes and try to assemble them together. Take a hot glue gun or super glue to glue all the pieces together.

First, start with the base and then the sections and then move on to the stand.

Let the glue dry for an hour or so before you try it out!

How to make Laptop Stand From a Shoe Box (Watch Video):

Apart from your work posture, you must try to keep your body active. Make sure that you walk or just do an on-spot sprint or jog, in-between your work shift.