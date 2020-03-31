How to Make Toilet Paper at Home? Easy Step-by-Step Method to Make Toilet Paper With Simple Ingredients (Watch DIY Tutorial Video)

How to Make Toilet Paper at Home? (Photo credits: Pixabay)

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, if any commodity was searched for the most, it has to be toilet paper along with hand sanitizers and other disinfectants. People started hoarding toilet paper so much so that so many others were left with empty shelves at stores. Some marketers are even selling toilet papers and hand sanitisers at an elevated price. However, if you are quarantined and are looking for so some toilet paper, you can actually make it at home instead of being disappointed. It is not very difficult to make your own toilet paper at home so that you don't have to dependant to go out amid social distancing. Woolworths, Australia's Biggest Supermarket, Announces Limit on Toilet Paper Purchase Amid Coronavirus Panic.

While you can also use other spare paper that you may have at home like toilet paper substitute but they don't give the same feels like the soft toilet paper. Plus, if you have sensitive skin, you might want to avoid using the normal craft paper or newspaper directly. It might take up some effort but it will be worth it. Also, while you are quarantined, you can use your time to make something useful! Here's how you can make toilet paper at home. #ToiletPaper Funny Memes and Jokes Take Over Social Media As Netizens Mock Australians for Stockpiling Loo Rolls Over Coronavirus Fear.

Things You'll Need:

10 large pieces of newspaper/ you can also use plain print-out papers if you are worried about the ink on newspaper.

Big bucket

Enough water to soak

Leaves and grass

Stove

Ladle

Baby oil

Large towels

Rolling pin and Wooden board

Weights and Scissors

Method

Step 1: Take a big bucket and soak the paper filled with water for about an hour. If you are using newspaper, make sure the ink is removed.

Step 2: Take the paper out and place it is a large pot with leaves and grass so that the fibres are not broken. Fill the pot with water and heat for about an hour.

Step 3: Once the water comes to a boil remove any foam with the lep of a ladle.

Step 4: Once you see the paper turn into pulp wait for it to cool down before removing the rest of the water.

Step 5: Add 5 tbs of baby oil to the pulp and mix the pulp well. Now spread a towel onto a flat surface, place some pulp on it and then with the use of a rolling pin to flatten the pulp into thin layers.

Step 6: Place the second towel on top of the pulp and place heavy objects on top of the board to remove excess water and flatten it for 30 mins.

Step 8: After some time, flip the towels and remove the bottom towel. Now sundry the other towel with pulp on it. Once dried peel the paper from the towel and cut into strips.

How to Make DIY Toilet Paper (Watch Video):

Panic buying of toilet paper had even led to major fights among customers, especially in Australia. #ToiletPaperPanic was trending big time on Twitter with videos of people fighting for toilet papers at different stores. However, at this time it is important to stop panic buying of any essential commodity so that everyone gets a chance to buy.