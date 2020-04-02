Indian Billionaires & Their Contributions in Fight Against COVID-19: From Azim Premji to Ratan Tata, Business Tycoons Make Generous Donations

Azim Premji and Ratan Tata (Photo Credits: File Image)

The global coronavirus pandemic has virtually sealed global borders and shut down businesses. People have been forced to quarantine themselves at home with the global infected count rising and large-scale fatalities owing to this strain of the virus. India too has been adversely affected by the disease, and with each passing day, the situation is getting alarming. Prime Minister in order to counter the epidemic announced a nation-wide lockdown of 21 days. The beleaguered nation needed the wealthy and capable of coming to the aid of the society, and our billionaire businessmen have not disappointed. From Azim Premji to Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata to Gautam Adani, they have all infused capital and come up with equipment and machinery for the medical and service sector in their need of the hour. Here’s a look at contributions made by some of our leading businessmen.

Mukesh Ambani

India’s richest man has donated Rs 500 crore to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s PM-CARES fund. The chairman of the Reliance Industries had already dedicated a 100-bedded hospital in Mumbai that will be used for treating coronavirus patients. In addition, the multi-crore relief, a sum Rs 5 crore will be made available to the governments of Gujrat and Maharashtra.

Anand Mahindra

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra announced a series of measures, including the production of ventilators at Mahindra's factories, to fight coronavirus outbreak. He was also quoted saying, "I will contribute 100 per cent of my salary to it and will add more over the next few months. I urge all our various businesses to also set aside contributions for those who are the hardest hit in their ecosystem".

Ratan Tata

Legendary Indian industrialist Ratan Tata has pledged Rs 500 crore for fighting the coronavirus pandemic through the Tata Trusts. The sum will be used for procuring protective equipment, testing kits and setting up modular treatment facilities for an infected person. Tata Sons also announced that they would be providing additional support of 1000 crores.

Azim Premji

Former Wipro head Azim Premji is never far off from charity, and in this turbulent times, he has offered Rs 1125 crores to fight COVID-19. Majority of this share will come from the Azim Premji Foundation while 100 and 25 crores will be donated by Wipro Ltd and Wipro Enterprise Ltd respectively. Azim Premji Foundation to Fight COVID-19, Donate Rs 1,125 Crore, Here’re Times Indian Business Tycoon Won Hearts With His Philanthropy.

Gautam Adani

Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, is a man known for maintaining a relatively low profile in media. The multi-business baron announced a contribution of Rs 100 crore to the PM-CARES fund. He also confirmed further resources would be made available to the government in due time.

Laxmi Mittal

NRI billionaire Laxmi N Mittal, a leading name in the steel industry is known for being an exemplary name when it comes to philanthropy. He has made available Rs 100 crore to PM-CARES fund to battle the COVID-19 virus.

Anil Agarwal

Vedanta chairman Anil Agarwal made an announcement of Rs 100 crore donation to Prime Minister Narender Modi’s PM-CARES fund.

JSW Group

Indian business conglomerate, the JSW Group has donated Rs 100 crore to PM-CARES fund, and some of its facilities will be made available for quarantine facilities.

While these are some of the notable personalities, who have opened their hearts in this time of crisis. In addition to these biggies, the whole of the country has come together to help each other. From movie stars to cricketers to common men and women of the nation, everyone is doing their bit to provide for one another.