Since we are logging in from home during the pandemic, most of us are working overtime which means that we are sitting for long hours hunching on our desktop. A lot of us are not taking those pantry breaks as we would in office, which is making us all the more inactive. Sitting for long hours at a stretch can be a precursor for back pain. So what do you do if you have no time to get up between work? Start practising yoga to improve your posture and relieve back pain. This particular pose called halasana or the plough pose can be especially helpful.

Benefits of Halasana

Halasana is known for its ability to improve your posture and alignment. International Yoga Day 2020: Soothing Yoga Poses That Promise Back Pain Relief When You Are Hunched Over a Computer Screen All Day!

It is an excellent yoga pose to tone the muscles of your buttock and strengthen your shoulders and thighs muscles.

The asana stimulates the functioning of the thyroid glands, parathyroid glands, abdominal organs and lungs.

When you are in the pose, the blood rushes to your head and face, improving digestion and keeping the hormonal levels in check. Yoga for Weight Loss: Easy Moves to Tone Your Body While You Are Catching Up On Netflix.

Steps to Get Into the Pose

Lie flat on your back and place your arms by the sides of your body. Now bend your knees so that your feet lay flat on the floor. Slowly raise your legs from the hips and place your hands on your hips as for support. Bend your legs from the hips and try to touch the floor behind with your toes behind your head. Now straighten your hands, so they lay flat on the floor. To release the pose, gently roll your back onto the floor, ensuring that you do not drop down suddenly. International Yoga Day 2020: Uttanasana or Intense Forward Bending Pose Is the Only Yoga Asana You Need to Beat Stress and Fatigue!

Avoid this pose if you are menstruating or have suffered a neck injury. Also, do not get into the pose if you have liver or spleen disorders.

