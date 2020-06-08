International Yoga Day 2020: Soothing Yoga Poses That Promise Back Pain Relief When You Are Hunched Over a Computer Screen All Day!

Work From Home (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Working or binging on Netflix shows, we tend to spend long hours hunched over a computer screen. It is not until you stand up, stretch, and feel your muscle ache that you realize how much it's affecting your body. While standing every hour and walking around can help, moving through a yoga flow can put your muscles at ease and reduce soreness. And while any stretching can help, these yoga poses can be the absolute best for the days when you are hunching over your desk. Read on!

Balasana or Child's Pose

Get on your mat with your hands and knees and take a deep breath in. As you exhale, lower your body over your thighs and draw your ribs away from your tailbone. Rest your arms by your legs, with palms facing up, or try extending your arms out in front of you. Hold for 20-30 seconds and release.

Uttanasana or Standing Forward Bend

Stand straight with your feet hip-width apart. Inhale and as you exhale, hinge at your hips, and fold over your thighs. Try to touch the floor with your fingers. Keep your weight pressing forward and enjoy the stretch for 20-30 seconds.

Adho Mukha Svanasana or Downward Facing Dog

Get on your hands and knees with your wrists underneath the shoulders and your knees underneath the hips. Inhale and as you exhale lift your hips, coming into an upside-down-V shape. Spread your fingers wide and work on straightening your legs and lowering your heels toward the ground. Relax and breathe deeply for a few breaths.

Veerabhadrasana 1 or Warrior 1

From Downward-Facing Dog, step your right foot forward between your hands. Turn your left heel in and lift your torso up as you press into your heel. Raise your arms up, and place your palms together. Draw your shoulder blades down and gaze up toward your hands. Stay here for five breaths.

When we are spending the entire day sitting, we lose mobility in our hips. Stiff hips, can low the spine out of alignment and cause lower-back pain. These poses are some of the best hip and back openers, so practice them every day.