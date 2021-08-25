Facelifts have been a popular cosmetic treatment for decades. They reverse the effects of aging and can augment a woman's natural facial features, making them more clearly defined and striking.

Surgical facelifts can be expensive and have lengthy recovery times. The instant, non-surgical facelift from Dr. Simon Ourian offers similar benefits without the recovery time.

Non-Surgical Facelifts Exclusively at Epione Beverly Hills

Dr. Simon Ourian of Epione Beverly Hills has pioneered a new non-surgical facelift that offers instant results. The treatment uses Neustem injections, ultrasound and Coolaser to smooth fine lines and wrinkles, remove blemishes and contour the face, giving women more clearly defined cheekbones and a more youthful appearance.

Unlike conventional facelifts, with this treatment, there's no long recovery time, no need for stitches, and no risk of scarring. The Neustem filler facelift is a quick and effective procedure that can be performed as an outpatient treatment.

Neustem non-surgical facelifts from Dr. Simon Ourian can:

Be performed in a 45-minute appointment

Improve facial definition

Tighten loose skin

Reduce the appearance of fine lines or wrinkles

Balance the shape of your face

The procedure does not need general anesthesia and requires only limited post-procedure social downtime. Patients may experience some swelling and spots around the areas the procedure was performed, but those side effects are temporary and fade quickly.

Non-Surgical Nose and Chin Contouring by Simon Ourian, MD

What to Expect From Non-Surgical Facelifts

As a part of the process of having a non-surgical facelift, Dr. Ourian or one of his technicians will perform an examination and recommend treatments based on your features and complexion. This gives you a chance to meet your provider and learn about the process. Every individual is different and some people may benefit from Botox or fat injections, while others may see better results from laser treatments or Neustem injections.

In most cases, you'll see 50% of the results you can expect from your treatment immediately, then ongoing improvements over the next few months as your skin responds to any laser treatments.

This highly targeted treatment focuses on the areas your skin technician feels will give the biggest returns, meaning you get a more youthful, smooth appearance with minimum discomfort.

The nature of the procedures means there may be some minor discomfort during the procedure, and swelling or tenderness for a couple of days after the treatment. Fortunately, this discomfort is easy to manage and recovery from the procedure is quick, meaning you'll be back to your usual life and activities in no time.

How Much Does it Cost for a Non-Surgical Facelift?

Fees for non-surgical facelifts at Epione Beverly Hills can vary depending on the complexity of the procedure, the area of your face targeted, and the types of treatment used in the process. The average cost is between $3,900 and $5,900. This compares favorably to traditional facelifts, especially considering the extra benefits of rapid results and a quick recovery time.