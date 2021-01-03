Fractured Mosaic by the critically-acclaimed Sabarna Roy which happens to be his seventh literary work will hit the markets in February 2021.

The first launch is planned at ITC Royal Bengal Kolkata, the hometown of the author, on February 12, 2021 at 7 pm. Fractured Mosaic has been published by the Mumbai-based Leadstart Publishing House and the launch will be curated by the renowned arts and events curator, Oindrilla Dutt.

About Sabarna Roy

Sabarna Roy is a much awarded, critically acclaimed bestselling author of 6 literary books: Pentacles; Frosted Glass; Abyss; Winter Poems; Random Subterranean Mosaic: 2012 – 2018, and Etchings of the First Quarter of 2020. Mr. Roy has also been the lead author of a technical book, which has been published from the European Union and has been translated into 8 major European languages.

He has been awarded the Literoma Laureate Award in 2019, Literoma Star Achiever Award 2020, Random Subterranean Mosaic: 2012 – 2018 won the best book of the year 2019, the A List Award for excellence in fiction by the NewsX Media House, Certificate for The Real Super Heroes for spreading a spirit of positivity and hope during the COVID-19 Pandemic from Forever Star India Award 2020, the Certificate for Participation in the Indo Russian Friendship Celebration 2020, and the Literoma Golden Star Award 2020: Lifetime Achievement.

About Fractured Mosaic

Fractured Mosaic is in essence a sequel to Sabarna Roy’s fifth literary work, titled: Random Subterranean Mosaic: 2012 – 2018. It is yet another kaleidoscope from Sabarna Roy’s arsenal that will take the readers to a mesmerizing whirlpool. Various works depicted in Fractured Mosaic have already been mostly published in reputed media houses of the country as musings of the author. These have been brought together in the form of a book for the benefit of the readers. After the raving hit of his earlier six masterpieces since 2010, Sabarna has been constantly writing in the format of a journal to imitate how the mind works in real life.

About Oindrilla Dutt

Oindrilla Dutta is an arts and events curator. She has presented events at Prinsep Memorial, Lascar Monument, Town Hall. She has worked with Pt Hari Prasad Chaurasia, Amitabh Bachchan, Usha Uthup, Mallika Sarabhai, Pt Balmurli Krishna, the late Guru Kelucharan Mahapatra, Shubha Mudgal etc. Oindrilla has directed son-et-lumieres at heritage sites such as Victoria Memorial. She has been a broadcaster. She has moderated discussions with the late Yash Chopra, Mahesh Bhupati, Jaya Bachchan, Malika Sarabhai, Shobhaa De, former Vice President the Hon'ble Hamid Ansari, Kiran Bedi, Sunil and Priya Dutt, Smriti Irani etc. She has written a book on the Kolkata Police, columns for The Telegraph and Times of India and various articles. Served on the editorial board of Upper Crust magazine. She is associated with NGOs, such as IICP, The Calcutta Samaritans and Crafts Council of West Bengal. She was the first delegate to the Cannes Ad Film Festival, from Kolkata. She has served on POSH related Complaints Committees set up by The Calcutta Stock Exchange and SEBI, CCFC and more.

About the Launch

The actual launch of the book Fractured Mosaic will be done by the Chief Guest and the Guests of Honor at the event.

There will be a cinematic motion picture animation of three short poems of Sabarna Roy from Random Subterranean Mosaic: 2012 – 2018 followed by selected readings from Fractured Mosaic by Sabarna Roy and Rita Roy interspersed with three songs by Usha Uthup and two dance performances by Ranan.

The event will be followed by book signing session by Sabarna Roy and Cocktail Dinner.

About Leadstart

Leadstart Publishing, a Mumbai-based media-tech publishing house, distributor, and rights agency platform, had announced that it has raised Rs 3 crore in a pre-Series A round of funding from Hyderabad’s angel investment network, SucSEED Venture Partners. The round also saw participation from Mumbai Angel Network, and JITO Angel Network. Founded by Swarup Nanda in 2010, Leadstart Publishing is using the funds to scale operations, develop technology, and focus on customer acquisition. In a statement, Vikrant Varshney, Co-Founder and Partner, SucSEED, had said, “Leadstart Publishing features distinguished authors and writing from across the globe. The number of books published is over 950 from 800+ authors as of May 2019. They are targeting to publish 2,300 books in this fiscal year. We see them playing a big role, considering content is emerging as key for publishing, entertainment, and OTT sector.”