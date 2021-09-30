With the rapid ascent of Iz LaMarr in the NY and LA hip hop scenes, the musical artist has been winning hearts with his popular content. The singer/songwriter, producer and entrepreneur, born and raised in Los Angeles, CA, has held music close to his heart from the day he could remember. Starting out with plays and musicals at his school, LaMarr later began garnering an interest in learning the guitar and piano. Soon enough, he found himself writing and producing his own original music as an effective means of forming a powerful connection with his audience.

As the launch date for the musician’s Debut EP approaches, he opens up about the story behind “Iz”. LaMarr’s purpose behind this specific project was for the listeners to get a sense of who he is and what he stands for as an artist. He had planned on releasing the EP a year ago, but kept pushing back the date as he wanted to give himself the extra time to reflect on his goal and further develop his signature musical sound. After working closely with his frequent collaborator, Ed from New York, who co-produced the project with him, Iz finally locked in a strong foundation for what the sound would be.

The multi-talented creator believes to have a consistent motive throughout the development of all his content. Iz LaMarr’s purpose across all his songs is to educate his audience through the content and add significant value to their lives.

Everything else falls under this larger purpose - whether it’s music, film, fashion, or business. Upon asking him who his biggest influencers are, the artist listed Michael Jackson at the top of his list, who was the first musician that spoke to him early on, followed by Jay-Z for his entrepreneurial success in creating one of the most powerful empires in the world, and Kanye West for his artistic innovation, constantly pushing the boundaries of what it means to be a creator.

LaMarr is currently working on his debut album, Son of Hollywood, along with throwing events across the country under his company, Roaring 20s. The artist is looking forward to releasing his upcoming music worldwide and showcasing his work to all his fans. Towards the end of our conversation with Iz, we were fortunate enough to sneak in a few questions from our team:

1. What’s something your fans don’t know about you?

A. One thing most people don’t know about me is that I’m a blackbelt in martial arts.

2. What can we expect in the future from Iz LaMarr?

A. You can expect an overload of innovation throughout my upcoming projects as I am always striving to be an improved version of myself each day.

3. If you had to describe the journey of this project in 3 words, what would they be?

A. Exhilarating, thought-provoking, and inspirational.