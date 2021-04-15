These times have been increasingly difficult for most of the world’s businesses and personalities. The global pandemic has ravaged multiple industries, leaving them cowering in its wake. However, social media influencer Jade Lavoie is a cut above the rest, making a million dollars despite the global pandemic and its negative effects.

Jade Lavoie is a Canadian model who has been on social media since she was 15 years old. The beautiful and dazzling model has graced social media with her voluptuous frame, natural smile, and bold personality. She is a proud and empowered woman who is proud of her natural assets as she flaunts what she has through adult content on her private OnlyFans account.

As part of her profession, there were naysayers that thoroughly judged her for what she was doing, but in a cruel twist of irony, it turned out that most women carved the same career path as Jade Lavoie during the onset of the global pandemic in 2020. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, she was able to double her followers on her Instagram account, and she saw her follower count soar on her other social media platforms.

Never did she think that she would make a million dollars so quickly in the early days of her career. We even managed to get in touch with her by email, where she confirmed the rumors that she, unfortunately, owes much of her roaring success to COVID-19.

The massively successful Canadian influencer is also a proud feminist who shares her empowering message of body positivity and accepting oneself for who one truly is. Jade Lavoie has garnered a lot of attention and success through her adult industry business, where she posts content on her OnlyFans and her own personal private website.

Jade Lavoie consistently creates amazing content for her fans on a daily basis. She also offers new products such as sex toys to her wide audience. Jade Lavoie pleases her fans and gives them what they really want by posing fully nude and offering it for half the price.

She also constantly engages with her fans and replies to their DMs. Jade Lavoie is known for having great VIP deals for some of her fans who just can’t seem to get enough of her. “I always felt like I would become a businesswoman. I guess that the number of Instagram followers I had made me think I should do something about it,” says Jade. “Some will say I’m just selling my butt, but hey, this is a million-dollar butt baby,” she confidently adds.

It takes a lot of beauty, grit, and smarts to succeed in the adult industry. Fortunately, Jade Lavoie has all of that in spades. Her much-deserved success in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic is a testament to her confidence and her business prowess. She is an inspiration to all women out there to get what they want and grab the opportunities that life affords them.