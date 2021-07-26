Young innovators continue to redefine and amazed society with their spectacular performance in their respective fields. They always come-up with unique and amazing ideas with the best use of today’s technology which adds glitter in their work zone. Have a glance at one such talented individual who is gaining recognition across the globe – Jordan Duran. The CEO of hip-hop jewelry brand named “6 Ice.” When we speak about jewelry, we tend to think of women’s jewelry now let’s think different this time and as unique as the name- 6 Ice, a trendy and attractive jewelry name brand designed men. It is known for most premium and high quality of gold served to their loving customers.

Duran was always passionate about jewelry designing which took him towards his passion. This led Duran to choose a career option in the industry, and he is doing tremendous work with his dedication, discipline, consistency and most importantly his unique design of jewelry. His art carters several option of men’s jewelry like – elegant watches, gold chains, vermeil, earrings, iced-out bracelets and many more such options. He equally keeps in mind the current trends of market and always gives first preference to serve supreme quality gold to his customer as he understands the value of the money his clients spend to buy these gold products. It gets better. Duran also offers his clients lifetime warranty of his gold and satisfaction guarantee.

Today Duran’s 6 Ice is the amongst the most renowned jewelry brands across Toronto and Canada. His brand and products have penetrated into more than 165 countries and have garnered much love, recognition, and appreciation from all. Forming an amazing foundation on the basis of quality and service which stands apart from other jewelry brands, 6 Ice proves their competency to be one of the most successful ventures. The most surprising thing is that after many years of production of the gold that they offer to their customers they take care of all sorts of damage, breakage or any other problems or issues that could arise. Now that’s the best service a firm can offer to their customers and this is one of the prime reasons why their brand is growing incredibly. They firmly believe that customer is the king and their actions are evident that they abide by the saying.