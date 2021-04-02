Actress Katrina Kaif has shared the key ingredients that defines her success. Katrina posted a video on Instagram, where she is seen engaged in high intensity workout. "Learning new things, finding my flow, force nothing, let it happen #preptime," Katrina wrote alongside the clip. Katrina Kaif Does Intense Burpee Exercises, Shares Video on Her Instagram And It Is Giving Major Fitness Goals!

Katrina did not share what project she has started preparations for, although she is said to have heavy-duty stunts in the upcoming Salman Khan co-starrer Tiger 3. Recently, Katrina announced on social media that she has started working on a new film. However, she did not give out any details of the upcoming project. Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi Might Get Delayed Once Again Due to Spike in COVID-19 Cases: Reports.

Check Out Katrina Kaif's Instagram Post Below:

Katrina's next release is Sooryavanshi, opposite actor Akshay Kumar. The film directed by Rohit Shetty is slated to hit the screens on April 30. She also has the horror-comedy Phone Bhoot lined up. It has been directed by Gurmmeet Singh and also features Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

