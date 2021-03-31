Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi earlier locked an April 30 release date but reports are doing rounds that Rohit Shetty directorial might get delayed once again. Due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in India, Lockdown has been imposed in most part of the country and due to some government guidelines, it puts the makers of Sooryavanshi at risk. It is expected that Rohit Shetty and the stars of Sooryavanshi might soon announce the delay in their film's release date. Well, Looks like fans had to wait more now.

