Health is a subject that is intertwined with almost every area of our lives, making it nearly impossible to ignore it at any time. With people confined to the safety of their homes owing to the ongoing pandemic, taking care of one’s health and appearance is the most important type of self-care an individual can engage in. This is where Rey King steps in. Hailing from the Caribbean country- Cuba, he is an actor and model by passion. An influencer currently living in Zurich, a city in Switzerland; he has also been working as private security and personal trainer for more than 10 years.

At a time when people have rediscovered the importance of staying fit, both mentally and physically, various fitness influencers have had a big hand in motivating many to follow the right path. Amongst the many names who have taken the fitness industry by storm, Rey King is someone who has made it very easy for people to acquire a plethora of information related to fitness and well-being from his platform. With the thought of spreading positive body image, Rey King has been trying to push people towards keeping themselves fit and staying active at all times. His internet presence has skyrocketed across social media platforms, establishing him as a top fitness influencer.

Being a public figure as well as a personal trainer, Lazaro Reinier Baluja Carbo aka Rey King understands the difficulties faced by people in today’s world. He feels that it's not just about appearances; it's about a person's well-being. When it has become extremely important to stay healthy, it is equally necessary to love one’s body and work with a positive attitude towards getting fit. Owing to this, Rey has aided people in gaining confidence to go out in the world and be satisfied with themselves by teaching them numerous ways of not only raising but also healthily decreasing weight. From determining the ideal fitness program to offering advice on how to approach the process, he has all in store for his clients. Not only does he provide them with accurate diet charts and meal plans but his brand ‘Vida Nutrition BC’ offers them top-quality nutrition products and a wide range to choose from.

What Rey King does is commendable, whether it's the various workout tips he gives or his pure passion for his business. According to him, exercises and workouts aren't simply for achieving a certain physical level; they also aid in stress relief. Taking out time for his hobbies along with working is what sets him apart from the crowd. Not only is he conscious about his physical health but he is also inclined towards sports. He travels and does photography to keep himself happy and hence is an example to everyone in his age group and beyond.

Over the years he has gained immense knowledge that helps keep one fit and now plans at spreading the fitness craze amongst people. Aiming to work with immense dedication to attain financial freedom at the earliest and grow even better as a person, Lazaro Reinier Baluja Carbo aka Rey King is someone from whom we can learn a lot.