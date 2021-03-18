Were you aware that botox works by paralyzing your facial muscles to smooth your skin? Isn't it a little bit extreme to paralyze your face just to get rid of some wrinkles? Surely there is a safe and effective way to reduce the fine lines and wrinkles on your face.

Thankfully there is another way and it's botox cream also known as instant anti-aging cream or instant wrinkle removal cream. These creams all allow you to reduce the signs of aging without resorting to botox injections or costly surgery.

Currently, LifeCell happens to be the best argireline/peptides based instant wrinkle cream. Overall, based on user reviews, LifeCell, Clinique PEP START eye cream & XYZ Collagen seem to be leading the race of best eye creams for dark circles and wrinkles under & around the eyes.

Checkout this comparison of LifeCell with other under-eye anti-wrinkle creams.

Top 5 instant anti-wrinkle/under eye creams

1 LifeCell

LifeCell is both a quick fix and long-term skin builder with repeated applications and currently the best lifting & firming face cream available in the market. It uses light reflecting microcrystals (perfect for under-eye application) and it comes with powerful skin collagen building components, peptides and antioxidants.

Its ingredients have been extensively studied and proven to work for deep wrinkle repair by respected medical departments at Yale, Harvard, Cornell, and Oxford. In addition to water-binding agents, antioxidants, and anti-irritants, LifeCell contains the following active ingredients:

Dithiolane-3-Pentanoic Acid

Ascorbyl Palmitate

Deanol (DMAE): Firms sagging skin.

Acetyl Hexapeptide-3/AH3 (argireline): Blocks neurotransmitters that cause facial muscles to contract, a cheap alternative to Botox!

Retinol (Topical vitamin A–based/retinoids creams are one of the most used and most studied anti-aging compounds— may reduce fine lines and wrinkles)

Fractionated Silicon Dioxide: When processed, this ingredient turns into billions of microscopic 3D nanoprisms that refract light making it the best cream for fine lines & crows’ feet.

If you're wondering how a skin care cream can erase wrinkles instantly, the secret is in an ingredient called Acetyl Hexapeptide-3 combined with light reflecting microcrystals. This ingredient reduces lines on your face and will even erase wrinkles caused by aging and sun damage and is a great at home, face lift cream that provides instant non-invasive face lift.

However, with long term use it also provides comprehensive healing. Just as the damage didn't occur overnight, neither does the healing, but over time these botox creams can seriously reduce the signs of aging. This allows you to avoid the costly and potentially dangerous botox injections and gradually restore the youthful look to your face.

2 Clinique PEP START eye cream

Clinique Pep start eye cream is very unique in its approach. It claims to reduce symptoms of fatigue, which are overlooked by most creams. Hydrating, moisturizing and depuffing the eyes are its major functions. It also reduces dark circles in the long run. If you don’t have stubborn age-related issues and need a maintenance product for your daily beauty regimen, it is the right choice. It has been formulated to provide instant freshness and reduce signs of sleeplessness. Being light in weight it can be worn under make up too. However, some users have reported it to be inefficient in reducing the puffiness of the under-eye area. Overall, this cream is a ‘maintenance product’ rather than being a treatment for your under-eye skin. It may help to refresh and hydrate your skin to a certain extent but won’t help to potently treat any ageing symptom in the long term.

If you do not have ‘stubborn’ dark circles, under eye bags, or wrinkles and need a product to maintain your youthful glow daily, then it is a perfect solution for you!

Some main ingredients are:

Glycerin and sodium hyaluronate both act as humectants: molecules that are hygroscopic, drawing it in either from deeper layers of the skin or even the air. Shea butter, phytosphingosine and squalane are also added to improve the barrier function of the skin, so that it does not let the moisture escape.

Acetyl Hexapeptide-8 (commonly known as Argireline) is a synthetic peptide that has been dubbed ‘BOTOX in a jar’ as it is able to block the pathway that we use for repetitive muscle contraction and by doing so, minimize the formation of lines and wrinkles!

Shea butter is a skin superfood that comes from the seeds of the fruit of the Shea (Karite) tree and that is naturally rich in vitamins A and E. Apart from providing moisturizing benefits, it is also known to have anti-inflammatory properties. This may help to reduce puffiness in the under-eye area.

Algae is a promising ingredient that is known for radiance-boosting properties! Some species of algae have been reported to brighten the complexion, while some are loaded with antioxidants. Particularly, which algae has been used by Clinique, is not mentioned in the ingredient list.

Yeast extract are known to improve the overall condition of your skin, reduce oxidative stress and also have moisturizing and soothing properties.

3 XYZ Smart Collagen

The founders of XYZ – so-called skin designers – have developed a solution XYZ Smart Collagen to visible signs of ageing skin, using natural cosmetics without any artificial ingredients and undesirable side effects. The main ingredient that is responsible for all the magic benefits in this cream, is the leaf sap of the South African plant Bulbine Frutescens. Acetylated Polymannose and Knipholone are the ingredients in this natural leaf sap, that have been clinically shown to decrease the rate of collagen breakdown and boost collagen formation – all these deep wrinkle repair and skin plumping benefits without triggering the body’s natural immune response. Its herbal formulation makes it one of the best products to try as a night cream for women in 60s and for people with sensitive skin.

4 A few pros of this luxe cream are as follows:

100% Vegan Friendly

Contains no artificial ingredients.

Contains no mineral oil, palm oil, or palm kernel oils.

Cold-pressed For Purity and Quality

Reduces Wrinkles: Wrinkles, forehead lines, smile lines and crow's feet are reduced.

Provides Lifting effect: Lifting effect gives cheeks and jawline a more defined, sculpted appearance.

Skin Tightening: Tightening effect gives a firmer look to the entire face and neck.

Skin Texture: Skin is softer, smoother, and appears more radiant.

A certified dermatologist verified substantial, visible results after a double-blind, placebo-controlled study, in which 21 women in the age range between 45 and 65 participated. The women were instructed to apply the formula for 84 days, twice a day. The goal was to measure the skin conditions in the beginning of the study, in the middle of it (the 42nd day), and the last day, day 84. On both the 42nd day and the last day, significant outcomes in permanent wrinkle reduction were confirmed.

5 Shiseido Benefiance Wrinkle Resist 24 Eye Contour Cream

It is an ultra-rich age-defense eye cream that protects skin from dehydration and dramatically minimizes the appearance of wrinkles and lines to promote a youthfully smooth, radiant look. Shiseido Benefiance Wrinkle Resist 24 Eye Contour Cream helps counteract the appearance of five types of eye-area wrinkles, crow’s feet, corner creases, under eye wrinkles, lid creases and vertical lines, by addressing environmental stressors that cause them to appear.

This sophisticated anti-aging eye treatment cream acts on all signs of aging around your eyes.

Burnet Extract helps improve the look of firmness.

Super Bio-Hyaluronic Acid N replenishes skin with rich moisture.

WrinkleResist24 technology (formulated with Chlorella Extract, Mukurossi Extract and Gambir Extract) helps prevent the appearance of wrinkles.

Squalane– the more stable form of squalene derived from olive oil; like shea butter, it is known for its moisturizing properties and effectiveness in treating numerous skin conditions.

It comes packed with organic ingredients, such as burnet extracts to reinvigorate your skin cells. It also acts to reinstate your skin’s elasticity loss that may have come as a result of aging.

Super Bio Hyaluronic Acid N and hydroxyproline are popular as agents that introduce extensive moisture to your skin besides supporting the production of collagen produced by your body. Hydroxyproline gives strength to the protein collagen in the bones, tendons, cartilage and skin.

6 Vichy Liftactiv Supreme anti-wrinkle eye cream

Vichy Liftactiv Supreme is an anti-aging eye cream designed for applying on the sensitive skin & fragile areas around the eye. Eye cream is produced with Rhamnose, scientifically proven to act on skin structure, Caffeine and Escine, visibly minimizes dark circles and puffiness. Eye cream reduces the appearance of wrinkles and dark circles and de-puff the look of under eye bags and is best for use on all the delicate areas around the eye, including the eyelids. Use day/night on cleansed skin. Overall, consumers seem to be happy with its soft and light texture and the softening results around eye area that it provides. Price seems to be expensive for small tube and some users complain of the itching effect. L'Oreal Paris Skincare Revitalift and Vichy Liftactiv Supreme are among the best-selling eye creams on Amazon.com, Walmart etc.

This under eye cream is formulated with:

Rhamnose: A naturally derived plant sugar, proven to boost overall skin structure and correct the effects of skin aging.

Caffeine: Helps to decongest the eye contour. Promotes circulation.

Beeswax: Promotes product penetration and comfort.

Silica: A mineral element with blurring and tightening effect.

Vichy Mineralizing Water: rich in 15 minerals; helps strengthen the skin’s moisture barrier function to help protect skin against aggressors. Vichy products are infused with the Vichy Mineralizing Thermal Water - a miracle of nature from the preserved region of Auvergne.

