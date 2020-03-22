Live for Class: How Brenden Kane Went from Creating a Huge Luxury Network to Growing Accounts for Influencers and Businesses

Live for Class Logo (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Brenden Kane is the founder of the 'Live For Magazine' famously known for its large Instagram page @liveforclass. He believes ‘what you see and observe, you become’. With the help of his large network of accounts, he provides glorious glimpses of the luxuries and lifestyle of the rich and famous to inspire the upcoming generation, to think big and work hard to achieve success.

Live For Class covers celebrities, highly influential people, luxury private jets, supercars, jewellery, and timepieces. The 18 year old ‘Brenden Kane’, organically grew his accounts at an astonishing rate by posting consistent ultra rare photos and videos from the past, present and future. Live For reflects this by their slogan ‘Class, Style and Ambition’.

Brenden (@brendenkane) is an outside the box thinker for influencers, brands and businesses. As well as growing his own network of pages, he also grows and markets their social media platforms (primarily Instagram and Facebook) to an ultra high level using his growth hacking strategies, so they can build up there social media presence. Allowing them to create a brand, get more followers and a huge boost in overall engagement (likes, comments and story views).

He is able to grow their accounts organically without needing any passwords or access to their profiles. While growing their accounts and increasing their digital image, he is able to target their followers to a specific: age, gender, location and interests to create a real, valuable and engaging audience. The truth is, social media - when used strategically - is the most powerful form of marketing and market research the world has ever seen. But it’s not a magic bean that grows overnight, you need the right strategies and networks behind you to use it to it’s maximum potential.Brenden also offers his followers the chance to get featured and engagement from him by using the brands rapidly growing hashtag ‘#LiveForClass’.

The truth is, social media - when used strategically - is the most powerful form of marketing and market research the world has ever seen. But it’s not a magic bean that grows overnight, you need the right strategies and networks behind you to use it to it’s maximum potential.