While most of you guys know about the VFX artist, today we will make you introduce to one of the best VFX artist across the YouTube. The guy whom we are talking about is Lokesh Khatri most people known him as Loki. Lokesh recently got famous in YouTube after he successfully designed one of the best Mark 5 Suit. Let’s know about Lokesh in brief.

In a conversation with Loki, he said he was a childhood fan of a Iron Man. When he was in class 5 or 6 he always wants to see Iron Man Mark 5 Suit in real. By time he came to. Know that these are designs which were made with the help of VFX. Lokesh set his mind he will also try to make Iron Man Suit whenever he will get time.

From childhood, Lokesh was very passionate for VFX. But due to lack of devices such as pc laptop he was unable to start VFX. But this problem was sorted when he was in class 9 he get one of the best laptop so that he can continue his passion by his father. Then what, lokesh starts to learning VFX and went on to build a very good audience in his YouTube.

He Wants To See an Iron Man Suit Therefore He Starts Doing VFX

Lokesh Went On To Design One of the Best Quality Mark 5 Suite

After doing VFX designing for 2-3 Years , he once decided to design The Mark 5 Suite. Before Lokesh many other VFX artist also tried to design Mark 5 Suite but either they failed or their work lack quality. Lokesh also failed for consecutive 9 Times while making the Mark 5 Suite but he never losses his hope and went on to made one of the best quality Mark 5 Suite.