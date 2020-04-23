Majed Veysel - A Virtuoso with a Clean and Minimal Taste in Art

Majed Veysel (File Image)

With his remarkable black and white photographs of various architecture, Majed Veysel has been able to achieve almost a hundred thousand followers on Instagram.

“To see colour is a delight for the eye but to see in black and white is a delight for the soul,” said Andri Cauldwell. When you look at a black and white photograph, you look at a strange world because black and white is abstract.

Black and White Photographs of Various Architecture (Photo Credits: File Image)

There are very few pre-eminent artists who make you look at the world with a different perspective with their black and white art. Majed Veysel is one of those leading artists.

Buildings, bridges and sculptures are the main subjects of Majed’s photographs because he is also an acclaimed architect. In his artworks, one can clearly see his deep passion for architecture and photography.

In the year 2017, he graduated from “Bahçeşehir Üniversitesi” as an Architect in Instanbul, Turkey. Before that, he went to the American school in Aleppo in 2012. Currently, he is doing his master in architecture since the last couple of years.

He once worked as an intern architect at “S.B.ARCH. Bargone Associati” in Rome, Italy in 2016 and now he is well-known for his work on the Skyland Instanbul Highest Skyscraper in Turkey. He has also been awarded several honours as an accomplished architect.

Majed’s Instagram feed is filled with mesmerizing photographs of architecture of significant places like Rome, Torino, France, Turkey and many more. He is best at what he does. His work has also been featured in the Adobe 2017 publications.

He believes that art is universal and it has no limits. Anything that has been made with creativity, passion or a personal touch can be termed as Art. It is something that also resonates with the viewer and not just the creator. Majed adds: “Sometimes when you lose your way in the fog, you end up in beautiful places.”

To know more about art and its significance, we had a conversation with Majed Veysel.

What makes someone an Artist?

Majed Veysel- Everyone is an artist, you just need a way to translate your art in your own way!

My art is the expression of myself, my vision and point of view on things that matter to me and provoke my senses, I have just found my own language to do that.

How did you get the idea of combining both your interests- Architecture and photography together?

Majed Veysel- Books like “Le Corbusier and the Power of Photography” The relationship between photography and architecture had a lot more meaning than just the photographers being used for marketing. Architects and photographers that have influenced both the way the architecture is disseminated but also the way that the architects view their work, and therefore consider their work.

In the above conversation, it can be seen that Majed Veysel has a very unique perception of looking at art. We wish him all the best for his future.