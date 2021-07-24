Isn't it amazing to learn about all those people who exude a different level of talent, commitment and dedication, when it comes to their areas of interest? However, to gain the desired success one wants in their respective industries is definitely not a cakewalk. It sometimes may take years for people to build that momentum and create a successful journey for themselves. But a few rare gems have still done that and spellbound the world with their talents. We came across one such high-performing individual named Siddhartha Taneja. You probably have heard this name before flashing on your Instagram now and then. He is a pure Indian talent who has created a loyal base of massive followers and fans on the medium with his engaging and creative content.

What has made more headlines around him now is that this popular star on Instagram is all prepped up and ready to go to set the screens on fire with an upcoming music video with none other than another influential young talent named "B Mohit", who is making it huge in the world of music.

Talking about B Mohit, a hit singer from the Punjabi and Hindi music industry has already done many blockbuster songs before, which also includes a song with Karan Aujla, another famous Indian singer, rapper and lyricist, known in the Punjab music industry. The recent collaboration of both of them had given them millions of views on their song.

On the other hand, Siddhartha Taneja is all excited for his new music video with B Mohit to go on floors, the shoot of which would start in August in Dubai, and the song will hit the streaming sites in November this year.

The famous Instagrammer is all set to become a popular face in Indian music videos as well and can't wait to start his prep work for the same and offer something new to his fans and followers